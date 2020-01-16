When guests musicians perform at Minnesota State Academy for the Blind, it’s not a time to sit back and listen, but a chance to lean forward and participate in the action.
Since MSAB became a Class Notes Artists program, Classic Minnesota Public Radio has sent musicians to the school each year for residencies and private concerts since 2018. The featured musicians this year were violinist Karla Colahan and cellist Olivia Diercks, who together make up the strings duo The OK Factor.
Diercks and Colahan met several years ago at Luther College in Iowa, where they both performed in symphony and chamber orchestras. They recognized their mutual techniques in a hip-hop strings ensemble and have played a unique blend of Irish folk and alternative music together ever since. Just last month, they performed a concert called “Have Yourself an OK Christmas” at Shattuck-St. Mary’s School.
During their short concert Tuesday at MSAB, The OK Factor performed its own compositions, such as “Love Song for Lucy,” about Colahan's dog. But apart from playing music, they also educated students about the creation of their music. Colahan and Diercks often present workshops to students called ATLAS, so they carried over their teaching experience to MSAB students.
The OK Factor musicians taught students the meaning of the word “composition” which is made up of two parts. Diercks demonstrated the first part, the melody, by playing a section of “Twinkle, Twinkle.”
“This is the part your ears might recognize right away,” said Diercks.
Colahan then explained the second part of a composition, the accompaniment, which is made up of notes and rhythms that support the melody.
The duo then played their selection called “Switchback” and asked students to raise one or two hands to indicate which instrument played the melody at any given time. Afterward, they explained that both the cello and violin took turns playing the melody.
Diercks also spoke about the concept of improvisation and demonstrated on her cello by making up a song on the spot. To get the students involved, she asked them to repeat back the rhythms she clapped. Colahan selected notes to go with the rhythms, and the result was an improvised musical selection.
For its final song, The OK Factor performed a selection named after Dierck’s baby boy, who while in the womb kicked so much it seemed like he was dancing. The pair titled the song, “Charlie’s Trio,” after the baby, who was born in May. Diercks explained that a trio contains three different melodies.
The duo took questions from MSAB students after their performance. MSAB student Anna Wester asked, “How do you play the cello?”
Diercks explained the bow is made from wood and thick horse hair, which creates vibrations on the strings to make sounds. Colahan said the violin is played nearly the same way, but typically the cellist sits down.
The final part of The OK Factor’s visit was what the musicians called an “instrument petting zoo.” Interested students formed two lines to meet the musicians one by one and touch the violin and cello to get a feel for what they look like.