A popular Minnesota-based a capella group performs Sunday in support of Ruth’s House, a Faribault-based safe house for women and children in crisis.
Over the last two decades, Tonic Sol-fa has grown from humble origins to become one of the most popular a capella groups in America. The group’s albums have sold more than 2 million copies and it received its first Emmy award last year for a song arrangement.
Tonic-Sol-fa has appeared with celebrity performers such as Jay Leno and Jeff Foxworthy, and its television specials have been shown on stations throughout the United States. The group’s latest special will be shown on select PBS stations through 2020.
While its reach may be national and international, the group’s most ardent following can be found in the Upper Midwest. This holiday season, the group is touring throughout Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
Ruth’s House’s Suzzanne Fox said the tradition of hosting a concert fundraiser is as old as Ruth’s House itself. Although the Ruth’s House Hearts Gala has traditionally been the organization’s biggest and most important fundraiser, the concert is always a favorite of Ruth's House supporters.
Fox said that Tonic-Sol fa was brought to the attention of Ruth’s House as a potential guest performer by Kathy Tonolli, who sits on the organization’s board. A super-fan, Tonolli travels to see the group whenever they have a concert in the area.
Tonolli reached out to Tonic-Sol fa, believing that the group the group’s style and broad following could make it an excellent choice to perform at the fundraiser. The group agreed, and Fox is optimistic that between online and in-person sales, nearly every seat will be filled.
“There may be people there who are Tonic-Sol fa fans but they don’t know as much about Ruth’s House,” Fox said. “This is a great opportunity for them to learn more about Ruth’s House.”
The concert will be held at 4 p.m. in the Northfield Middle School’s 700-seat auditorium. The school is located at 2200 Division St. S. Tickets are $25 at the door, or $20 if purchased in advance from Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Faribault or The Rare Pair in Northfield.
All proceeds from ticket sales will go to Ruth’s House, and a free-will offering will also be taken up for the organization. An added benefit is tucked into each program: a coupon for 10% off a meal at one of three Northfield restaurants (Tanzenwald Brewing, Reunion and Fielder’s Choice Tap & Table).
Each year, Ruth’s House provides more than 7,000 nights of housing for women and children in distress. In addition to safe and comfortable housing, residents receive food and other basic supplies and have 24-hour access to support from trained staff and volunteers.
Fox invited community members to attend the annual Ruth’s House Open House. This year, the Open House will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 14 at the shelter, which is located at 124 First Ave. SW in Faribault.
At the open house, community members will have the chance to learn more about what Ruth’s House provides and see what changes have been made to the shelter since the most recent Open House last February. Jennie-O Turkey Store is donating three turkeys for the event, which will be awarded to lucky attendees.