As it embarks on a study funded by the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the University of Minnesota is looking for volunteers in the Faribault area.
Established in 2001, the U's HumanFIRST Laboratory is a “human factors research laboratory” at the University of Minnesota that works to reduce crash rates on Minnesota roadways. It’s part of the Department of Mechanical Engineering and affiliated with the school’s Roadway Safety Institute. The research program is overseen by the department’s current director, Dr. Nichole Morris, along with research fellow Dr. Curtis Craig.
Morris said the goal of the study is centered around Reduced Conflict Intersections, also known as RCIs or R-cuts.
Morris said that R-cuts are favored by transportation safety experts because of research showing they are safer for both pedestrians and vehicles. Compared to a traditional intersection, the R-cut intersection dramatically reduces the number of potential conflict points.
According to research done by the Federal Highway Administration, this can reduce the number of fatal crashes by 70% and injury crashes by 42%. In Faribault, an R-cut intersection was completed this year at the intersection of Fourth Street NW and Lyndale Avenue. Rice County settled on transforming the traditional intersection into an R-cut after considering a number of alternatives, including an additional traffic signal or lower speed limits. The R-cut was chosen because it will only minimally disrupt traffic on Lyndale Avenue.
Prior to the project, the intersection had been identified by law enforcement as particularly risky. Several side-impact crashes, the second-most deadly after head-on collisions, were traditionally reported to the state each year, and emergency responders were aware of more than went unreported.
Now that the intersection is modified, the county Highway Department is expecting far fewer issues with a minimal impact on traffic flow. Still, Morris said that the unfamiliarity of many drivers with the R-cut intersections makes them uncomfortable.
“We know that these intersections are safer than the status quo,” she said. “But just knowing that something is safer and telling people that something is safer isn’t enough - you can still have people upset.”
In Faribault, several city councilors expressed concerns about the R-cut intersection even though the project was spearheaded by the county and judged to be the safest option. Several expressed concern that it would drive more traffic to other thoroughfares. However, an analysis from engineering firm Bolton & Menk showed that on average, just two more cars per hour would be expected to take a right on Lyndale and subsequently be diverted to neighboring thoroughfares.
Even though the numbers may clearly show the benefits of an R-cut project, Morris said that if the public doesn’t understand those benefits, the result can be the spread of misinformation, project delays and frustrated drivers.
To avoid such issues, Morris’s work will attempt to determine the best way to communicate the benefits of R-cut intersections to the public. Survey participants will be shown information about R-cuts, but the method of communication will vary. For example, Morris said that some participants may have a “first-person driving experience” designed to simulate driving through the intersection, while others will simply hear a presentation from fellow Minnesotans.
Morris said that she hopes to get a significant number of responses from greater Minnesota residents. After the study is complete, MnDOT hopes to share the data with local highway departments across the state.
“This is about dealing with the growing pains that come along with these projects,” Morris said. “You need to understand what kinds of messages people need to hear and get them on board.”
Rice County Engineer Dennis Luebbe expressed hope that the study will help to guide local departments to make the right decisions. Luebbe praised the U of M’s research for dramatically increasing the safety of Minnesota roads.
“The work they’ve done has gone a long way to reducing crashes,” he said.