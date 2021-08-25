The Faribault School Board continued to discuss its superintendent search during Monday’s meeting, deciding to select a firm during its Sept. 13 session.
The board heard presentations from four different candidates last week during hybrid interviews. One of the candidates offers the service of developing a profile of a superintendent but not conducting the actual search, two of the firms offer both services but may also do one or the other, and the fourth offers the whole package.
The four candidates interviewed were Carlson Consulting Corp., School Exec Connect, HYA (Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates), and Ray and Associates, Inc.
Board member Richard Olson made a motion to approve that the board select a firm that does both the superintendent profile and the search from start to finish. The motion failed 5-2 with Olson and Board member Courtney Cavellier voting yes.
The majority of the board agreed to first conduct reference checks before narrowing down the pool. Board member Jerry Robichaeu, district Director of Human Resources Nicole Yochum and Board Chair Chad Wolff agreed to do reference checks on all four candidates before making a final decision.
Board member John Bellingham made a motion to hear a report of the reference checks and decide on the specifics of the candidate’s responsibilities, whether that means doing one of the tasks, the other, or both.
Cavellier amended the motion to also choose a firm the same night as hearing the report. The amendment to the motion passed 4-3 with Bellingham, Olson and Board member Jerry Robicheau voting no.
The final motion for the board to both hear a report of the reference checks and select a firm on Sept. 13 passed 6-1 with Olson voting no. The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Faribault District Office.
The board wants a new superintendent in place by July 1, 2022. Superintendent Todd Sesker announced his retirement two years ago, but agreed to an interim contract that keeps him as the district’s leader until June 30, 2022.