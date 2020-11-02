A Medford man, who has an ongoing sexual assault case in Steele County, is now facing an allegation of sexual assault in Waseca County.
Devon Taylor Sather, 20, has been charged with felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a July 28 incident in Waseca County. There is a warrant for his arrest in Waseca County with no set court date.
However, Sather is currently being held in the Steele County Jail for a misdemeanor theft charge in March. A warrant was issued for his arrest in Steele County on Aug. 19 after he failed to appear at a court hearing and he was arrested Sept. 1. The criminal complaint for the criminal sexual conduct was filed in Waseca County on Sept. 2. He has also been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct and first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Steele County following an incident on Oct. 1, 2019.
The Waseca County victim reportedly told police that Sather sent her a text message asking if she wanted to have sex and she responded no, prior to him arriving at her apartment to hang out, according to the criminal complaint. They went into her apartment when he arrived and she opened a package that had a new shirt in it. Sather followed her when she was putting the shirt away in her room, according to the complaint. When she walked out of her room, Sather walked her back into her room, reportedly pushed and grabbed her left arm with both hands. After the victim said no, Sather allegedly sexually assaulted the victim in her room, according to the complaint.
In Steele County, the victim told police that she and Sather were sitting on the couch while Sather played video games and she watched, according to the criminal complaint. While sitting on the couch, Sather allegedly touched her thigh and she moved away. Shortly after this, Sather sexually assaulted her on the couch, threatened to hurt her if she told anyone of the assault and then left the residence, according to the complaint.
He has a settlement conference for the Steele County theft and sexual assault charges scheduled for Jan. 14 and a jury trial scheduled for Jan. 19.
He has previously been found guilty of criminal sexual conduct in a case that began in Blue Earth County in 2018, but was moved to Steele County. In that, he had sexual contact with a girl who was more than 24 months younger than him and was younger than the consenting age of 16, according to court records.