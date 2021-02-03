A traffic stop of a suspected drunk driver has led to a first-degree drug sale charge being against a Faribault man.
Mark Alan Leipnitz, 58, is charged with one count of first-degree methamphetamine sale and an additional third-degree meth possession charge in Rice County District Court.
Court documents state Leipnitz was charged after a Faribault police officer was on patrol after 11 p.m. Tuesday when he saw a vehicle make a left turn without signaling and driving close to the curb.
The officer, who pulled Leipnitz over, reportedly smelled the odor of alcoholic beverages coming from inside the vehicle Leipnitz was driving. Leipnitz allegedly showed signs of intoxication as well during on-scene testing. Two preliminary breath test samples Leipnitz submitted reportedly each showed a reading around .03 — less than half of the legal limit.
Court documents state the officer believed Leipnitz's impairment was caused by a substance other than alcohol. During a search of his vehicle, the officer reportedly found eight baggies of meth and an open liquor container in the front passenger area. Another bag containing the drug was allegedly found in his coat pocket after he was taken to the Rice County jail. The baggies weighed a combined 23 grams — 0.05 pounds.
Leipnitz, who is on probation in two cases, was convicted of a second-degree controlled substance crime in December 2017 in Washington County and for fifth-degree controlled substance offense in April 2017 in Rice County.
Judge Christine Anne Long set conditional bail for Leipnitz at $10,000 Wednesday. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 17.
In other reports,
Ryan Wayne Anderson, 44, of Rochester is charged with violating an harassment restraining order, a felony, in Rice County after he allegedly left phone messages threatening to kill his neighbors. Anderson had been prohibited from having contact with the victim until at least July 25. Anderson was convicted of order for protection violations March 2017 and June 2017.