A local teenager who was driving drunk during a fatal car crash last December in southwestern Rice County is expected to be on probation for approximately three years.
Robyn Lee Lysne, 18, who was listed as having a Warsaw address at the time of the crash, pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide Wednesday in Rice County Juvenile District Court. She was charged last December in connection with the Dec. 22 death of 18-year-old Travis Van Houdt, of Waterville. Lysne was 17 at the time of the crash.
As part of the extended juvenile disposition agreement, Lysne is expected to receive a stayed four-year prison sentence during her July 26 sentencing. She will need to wear an alcohol monitoring device every December until she turns 21. While on probation, Lysne will undertake a chemical dependency evaluation and not be allowed to use or possess controlled substances without a prescription. If Lysne violates her probation, the state could execute all or part of the prison sentence.
Lysne admitted having left her house to pick up Van Houdt at 2 a.m. Dec. 22. After driving around, she said they stopped at her house, drank three bottles of wine together and took a short nap before driving Van Houdt home when the crash occurred. Her blood alcohol content was more than double the legal limit.
Court documents state Lysne told officers at the scene that she was wearing her seat belt, but that Van Houdt, a senior at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown High School, was not. State law forbids anyone under 21 to drive after consuming even a drop of alcohol. Investigators determined the vehicle was traveling west on 230th Street. It’s believed that the Volkswagen did not follow a curve in the road and continued traveling straight off the road, past a stop sign.
Judge Jeffrey Johnson noted the expected sentence was recommended by a court-appointed professional due to her lack of criminal record and was also reportedly based on the accountability and remorse she showed following the crash.
If Lysne is convicted of driving while intoxicated in a future case, she will face stiffer potential penalties because of the criminal vehicular homicide conviction. Lysne said she is in therapy following the incident, a step Johnson recommended for her Wednesday.
“What I want from you is for you to be able to process this in a healthy manner,” Johnson said to Lysne.