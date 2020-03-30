Faribault is a bit quieter with residents following social distancing orders and staying at home as much as possible. But anyone who takes a stroll or drives through its sleepy neighborhoods might spot a few colorful heart displays in the windows of homes and businesses.
Mandy Gill of Bismarck, North Dakota, started the #aworldofhearts Facebook page this month during the coronavirus pandemic as a way to show support from home without coming into contact with others. Thanks to social media, Faribaultans have picked up on the trend.
All one needs to participate in the project is paper, scissors, and a means of displaying hearts in windows and on glass doors. Some participants write messages of hope on their hearts or incorporate other shapes like flowers and butterflies into their collages.
Rice County Administrator Sara Folsted said no one officially started a movement specific to Rice County but rather picked up on the trend by “being social media savvy.” In her office at the Government Services Building which faces out on both NW Third and Fourth street, employees from various county departments asked permission to display hearts in their own windows. Folsted invited everyone to do so if they choose.
“I think people appreciated that opportunity,” said Folsted.
At the Paradise Center for the Arts, which is closed to the public until May 1, Executive Director Heidi Nelson and other staff not only created their own heart display in the Paradise front window, but invite members of the community to drop off their own hearts for the collage.
Nelson recalls a similar initiative called “heart bombing” took place in Faribault in 2015, when she served as the chair of the Economic Restructuring Committee. During youth nights at a local church, children and teens made hearts to pass out to local businesses to display in their windows. In a similar way, she considers A World of Hearts “a public display of love and care.”
Keeping with social distancing protocol, Nelson said only one Paradise employee goes into the offices at a time. Even though she and her co-workers don’t see one another at this time, their window display creates a sense of unity. Nelson’s heart, big and orange, reads “Together we Thrive” in keeping with the mindset she adopted coming into the executive director position in November 2019. Julie Falker, operations manager, made a heart with Faribault Woolen Mill blanket scraps and created a portrait of her dog, Charlie, using fabric. Sara Caron, production coordinator, cut her heart from an old-time map of Faribault.
“Art is really what brings people together,” said Nelson. “When you think about people all over the world … they’re trying to show love for the arts and also each other. It’s really touching to me.”