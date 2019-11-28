Faribault is going electric.
The City Council on Tuesday approved bids to replace three aging city vehicles with two electric vehicles. While the cost is nearly $50,000, most of the cost has been budgeted for in the city’s Capital Improvement Plan.
To replace a 2005 Ford F-150 used for building inspectors, the city is purchasing a plug-in hybrid Mitsubishi Outlander. Although the Outlander is not a full electric vehicle, it can drive off electric power for as much as 22 miles.
To replace a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan and 2007 Chevrolet Impala, the city will purchase a Nissan Leaf. An all-electric vehicle, the Leaf will be the “first out” vehicle for city staff when transportation needs arise.
Both new cars will be purchased from Twin Cities area dealerships: the Outlander from White Bear Mitsubishi, and the Leaf from GS Motors, a dealership specializing in pre-owned electric vehicles. Councilor Elizabeth Cap expressed disappointment that the city was not able to purchase the vehicles from local car dealerships.
During its bidding process, the city reached out to both Harry Brown’s Family Automotive and RC Bliss Ford and received bids in return. However, the bid from Harry Brown’s was approximately $9,000 more than the bid from GS, while RC Bliss’s vehicle didn’t meet the city’s specifications.
Initially, the city planned on replacing both the Grand Caravan and Impala, but combined the purchase so as to downsize the city fleet. An additional $20,000 that was budgeted in the 2020 CIP for a second vehicle purchase was subsequently nixed.
The city has expressed interest in electric cars as a way to save money while reducing carbon emissions. Earlier this year, the city held a “Ride and Drive” event, giving attendees the chance to test drive new electric vehicles, including the Outlander and Leaf.
Given that city-owned vehicles often rack up a large number of miles traveling short distances, an electric vehicle could make economic sense for Faribault. The city projected that replacing some gas-powered police vehicles with electric vehicles could save as much as $10,000.
Electric vehicles make up only about 2% of vehicles on the road today, a share that is far smaller in Minnesota. Many Minnesotans shy away from purchasing electric vehicles because of the lack of EV charging stations, particularly in greater Minnesota.
Another barrier is that electric vehicles generally have a higher sticker price, even when tax credits are accounted for. However, studies have shown that electric vehicles can save money through reduced fuel and maintenance costs.
In addition to the savings, electric vehicles have been touted as a way to reduce the stubbornly high share of emissions attributable to transportation. Even though much of the power on the U.S. grid is still produced from fossil fuels, an electric car can reduce emissions by 50-90%.
In 2018, transportation was the single largest contributor of carbon emissions in Minnesota. Emissions from transportation have fallen by just 8% since 2005, while emissions from electricity generation fell by 29% in the same time span.