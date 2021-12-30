On Dec. 29 at approximately 10:30 p.m., Rice County deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle personal injury crash in Walcott Twp of rural Rice County.
Upon arrival, deputies determined that a pickup truck was travelling southbound in the 23000 block of Cabot Avenue when the driver lost control, went off the roadway into a field, and struck a tree. The driver, William David Olson, age 26, from Faribault, was transported via air care to Rochester Mayo. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash, which is under investigation by the Rice County Sheriff’s Office. Faribault Police Department, Faribault Fire & Rescue, and North Ambulance assisted deputies on scene.