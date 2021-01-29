It’s safe to say there is no such thing as a “normal” day in the life of a patrol officer, but nevertheless Owatonna Officer Derrik Quinlan started his shift in December not knowing the drastic way his day would change.
“We got the call from dispatch of an unresponsive male in his 20s,” Quinlan said. “I was the first officer on the scene and I really didn’t know what I was walking into, but I was expecting the worst.”
About two years ago, Quinlan said naloxone – the lifesaving drug that counteracts with the effects of an opioid overdose – became a staple in every single squad car in Owatonna. This was a direct response to the ongoing opioid epidemic that has been sweeping the nation for a number of years, recently spiking in southern Minnesota. In December, agents with the South Central Drug Investigations Unit and Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force confirmed that the opioid epidemic has been devastating the region, with roughly 43 overdoses occurring in Rice and Steele counties within a 16-month time frame. Of these known overdoses, nine were fatal.
One of the most problematic cogs in the opioid epidemic wheel is the silent nature of the overall problem. While law enforcement does what they can to track overdoses in the area, the commander of the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force said it wouldn’t be wise to consider their statistics accurate.
“We don’t get notified on all (non-fatal overdoses) and sometimes the medical call is suspected to be an overdose and can be reported as one when it was never followed up on and confirmed,” said Lt. Jeff Wersal with MRVDTF, which covers the St. Peter and Mankato regions of southern Minnesota. “I can’t give an accurate number, but I can tell you that drug overdose calls are almost a daily occurrence, especially in the Mankato area.”
Similar to what other drug task force agents are reporting, Wersal said this is a huge jump for the region from even two years ago. He said that while heroin and other opioids like fentanyl were hard to come by in the area less than a handful of years ago, that is no longer the case.
Quinlan agrees with Wersal, and his personal experience on the job is all the proof he needs that the epidemic isn’t slowing down.
“There is a problem in our community with opioids and drugs,” Quinlan said with a matter-of-fact assertion. “It’s in every community and I think it is just getting worse.”
Thinking back to that call in early December, Quinlan arrived at the scene expecting to find an individual who had overdosed. While he was provided very little information from dispatch, Quinlan said unfortunately he had received enough similar calls in recent years to know all he needed.
“From what you could hear and gather from the radio communication, there really wasn’t much to actually signify that it was an overdose – just that we had an unresponsive, young male not breathing,” Quinlan said. “But in my mind nowadays, when you hear that your brain jumps right to an overdose, whether it is unintentional or not. It sad that it has come to that, but once you respond to enough of these calls it’s what you come to expect.”
Quinlan said everything at the residence continued to show the same signs he had witnessed at so many other scenes before – pure chaos. The reporting party or parties are always frantic, he said, often crying and screaming telling the officers to get inside and save the person in distress. At this specific scene, Quinlan said a large dog was also there that he had to bypass, and at other scenes in the past there have been children to maneuver around.
“You’re trying to get to the person who needs you without having to overthink and worry about everything, but as an officer you are worried about everything,” Quinlan said. “You’re trying to give all your attention to the person in dire need, but walking into these situations it is always a chaotic scene at first.”
With this call, Quinlan had known the unresponsive party from prior interactions, which fortunately aided in his quick decision making to immediately administer a dose of naloxone.
“This is why we need to know people and need to know what’s going on in their lives,” Quinlan said, noting that being an officer in a small community is what allowed him to know that this man had a history of substance use. “We are here to help at the most traumatic times, so it was a good thing that I knew who he was and was able to get (naloxone) in his system right away.”
The way naloxone is most commonly given now is in the form of a nasal spray – which is the same delivery system used by the OPD. Dr. Bonnie Milas, an anesthesiologist and critical care physician from the University of Pennsylvania who is a prominent advocate in making naloxone readily available for the public, said during a Mayo Clinic press briefing this week that there is a specific window of opportunity to get the lifesaving drug into the system.
“It needs to be given while the individual still has a pulse in order for it to be active,” Milas said. “The sequence of events on how someone dies from an overdose is as follows: they lose consciousness, their breathing slows, their breathing stops, their brain isn’t getting oxygen, the heart beat slows and eventually stops. That’s how people die, but if you can interrupt that whole chain of events starting when they become unconscious and their breathing is slowing, you can save them.”
After the first dose of naloxone was administered to the individual, Quinlan said he began rescue breaths. As other officers began to arrive, the man’s condition wasn’t improving, so Quinlan gave a second dose of naloxone before starting him on oxygen. Eventually, Quinlan made the decision that a third dose was necessary.
Because there is no such thing as a “tolerance” to naloxone, Milas said the need for multiple doses is a reflection of the potency of the opioids being used. When fentanyl, carfentanil or other analogs that are anywhere from 50 to 10,000 times more potent than morphine are present, Milas said repeated doses of naloxone are going to be necessary.
“The drug supply in the United States is heavily contaminated with fentanyl,” Milas said. “It’s cheap and can be manufactured and mixed in with the more expensive drug, so dealers will dilute their drug supplies in order to keep that cash flow going.”
Though it is unclear at this time what the individual used in December, the multiple doses of naloxone proved to be necessary.
“We just kept breathing for him until (the ambulance) arrived, and right when they arrived was when he starting regaining consciousness,” Quinlan said. “Had the person who called not called when they did, I really fear the worse. I would have been responding to the death of a male, not a male who wasn’t breathing.”
That day the man lived, but the investigation was just beginning. Quinlan said it is near impossible to gather accurate information at the scene of an overdose, largely because the reporting parties fear they will get in trouble. Quinlan said this fear proves to be a serious obstacle from the very beginning.
“I don’t care what you used or smoked or injected – I just want to save this guy’s life,” Quinlan said. “But it’s hard to get answers.”
The continuing rise of the opioid epidemic deeply concerns area law enforcement, Quinlan included. He said he fears that lack of acknowledgment of the problem within his own community, noting that pretending addiction doesn’t exist is only worsening the situation.
“It happens to everybody and it could happen to anybody at any time and that is something we need to be cognizant of,” Quinlan said. “It’s not geared to one type of person – it’s all classes, all races, all genders. It doesn’t care who you are, all of a sudden it’s in your life.”
Quinlan said he has seen opioid addictions occur in people for a variety of reasons ranging from self-medicating a mental illness to getting hooked on pain killers after breaking a leg. Regardless of the reason, though, Quinlan said he is there to help whoever is in need.
“Everyone has problems, we’re all human,” Quinlan said. “In moments like this, when someone’s life is at stake, nothing else matters. It doesn’t even matter if he’s an addict, he’s a human life and we want to save him. That is our job.”
Thanks to the naloxone on hand, Quinlan did not have to report a death that day. After immediately restocking his medical bag to replace the doses he used, Quinlan said it’s bitter sweet to feel grateful to have the drug on demand.
“I think it’s great and we should have had it a long time ago, even years back. This was a long time coming and what we need,” Quinlan said. “Just like every law enforcement tool we hope we never have to use it – we pray we don’t have to use it – but when we do need to use it we’re thankful it’s there. I just wish it didn’t need to be so essential.”