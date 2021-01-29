Weather Alert

...MIXED WINTRY PRECIPITATION EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY MORNING... .Freezing drizzle is expected to develop over western Minnesota late tonight and slowly spread eastward Saturday morning into eastern Minnesota and far western Wisconsin. Most of central through southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin will then see freezing drizzle continue on and off for much of the day, followed by a transition to light snow during the evening hours Saturday. The light snow will then continue through Saturday night and diminish after daybreak Sunday morning. Icing amounts will range from a trace to a few hundredths of an inch in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin to near a tenth of an inch in western Minnesota. In addition, snow accumulations will generally run in the 1 to 2 inch range, although isolated locations in far southern Minnesota into southwestern Wisconsin may receive near 3 inches of snow. The combination of icing plus light snow necessitates a Winter Weather Advisory for all of central and southern Minnesota along with St. Croix, Pierce and Pepin counties in western Wisconsin. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 8 AM Saturday to 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&