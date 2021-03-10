A former convenience store employee who stole thousands of dollars for lottery scratch-off games was placed on probation for up to five years Tuesday in Rice County District Court.
Samantha Ann Schulz, 31, of Faribault, was sentenced after she pleaded guilty to one count of felony theft in January.
Judge Jeffrey Johnson ordered Schulz to follow all state and federal crime laws, not possess firearms, ammunition or explosives, and meet other court requirements. Schulz was given a stayed one-year jail sentence and received a stay of imposition, meaning that her felony conviction will be reduced to a misdemeanor if she successfully completes probation.
Court documents state Schulz was charged after a police officer was dispatched Jan. 9, 2020, to northwest Faribault convenience store on a report of an employee theft. Schulz had been accused of stealing lottery scratch-off cards and cash, taking the tickets and redeeming the winning ones. Schulz would also take money from customer transactions and then use the money for scratch-off lottery tickets. Court documents say documentation and video surveillance show that Schulz had stolen:
• $1,436 in lottery tickets
• $1,162 in redeemed lottery ticket winnings
• $48.81 in refunds to obtain scratch-off lottery tickets
• Approximately $1,000 in voided transactions.
Surveillance video had also shown that Schulz had voided transactions after customers had paid with cash, taken the money from the cash register and used the money to purchase lottery tickets; taken lottery tickets without paying for them and thrown away any losing lottery tickets.
As part of Schulz’s plea, 11 counts of lottery fraud were dismissed.
Rice County Attorney John Fossum called the plea "a reasonable resolution" to the case, noting that Schulz would have likely not been sentenced to prison even if she had been convicted on all counts.