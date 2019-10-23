Faribault’s 507Connect professional networking group heard from Community & Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen and Economic Development Coordinator Samantha Markman about the city’s success at achieving business investment at its monthly luncheon on Wednesday afternoon.
Kuennen and Markman’s presentation was cheekily titled, “Why doesn’t Faribault have a Chipotle?” Kuennen said that many city residents have expressed frustration that while Faribault has attracted some major chains, many others remain elusive.
“Franchises often have very specific criteria they follow that really determine where they locate,” she said. “Some of those criteria they look at, we may never have the opportunity to influence.”
Kuennen said that while the city may be too small to attract certain food or retail franchises, Faribault has managed to take advantage of its natural assets and build strong workforce programs. Those partnerships have enabled the city to attract business investment, bringing sustained economic growth to the region.
“Right now is an amazing time to be part of this story,” Kuennen said. “Faribault is an example in the economic development world of this state. People are often asking us, ‘How do you do it?’”
Kuennen and Markman touted Faribault’s location as a major plus in helping the city to attract business investment from across the state and country. Located along one of the nation’s most important Interstate highways, Faribault provides easy access to the Twin Cities metro area.
Vision
Kuennen and Markman praised the city’s leaders in business, government and education for working together to make Faribault a supremely attractive place for new business investment.
The city has been able to stay flexible in accommodating the needs of individual businesses while also providing significant resources to help them succeed. With its Journey to 2040 initiative, the City Council has laid out a vision of Faribault that seeks to increased housing coupled with increased amenities.
Journey to 2040’s three part strategic vision includes a detailed Downtown Master Plan which seeks to make the most of Faribault’s Historic Business District while also welcoming business expansion near the Interstate.
Those two unique environments provide openings for businesses of a wide variety of types. Markman listed numerous examples from Quality Forklifts, an equipment dealership that will soon open along the Interstate corridor, to Cry Baby Craig’s, a Minneapolis-based hot sauce manufacturer which is moving into a vacant storefront along Central Avenue, to Absolute Air, an industrial air separation factory located on the north end of town.
Kuennen added that Faribault’s flexible approach has even led the Economic Development Authority to work with a longtime rival, Owatonna, in an effort to sell the “I-35 corridor” to businesses.
“I know some people in the past would say, ‘you can't do that, they’re a competitor!’ But the reality is, they’re not,” Kuennen said. “They’re part of our story and if they succeed, we succeed.”
Foreign Investment
The city has also positioned itself as a statewide leader in attracting Foreign Direct Investment. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, the United States is the world’s largest recipient of Foreign Direct Investment. Foreign Direct Investment accounts for 120,000 jobs across Minnesota.
In the wake of Japanese-owned Daikin Applied’s decision to expand its Faribault facility by the tune of more than $40 million dollars, the city and county have worked hard to cultivate increased trading ties with Japan.
Japanese Consul General Naoki Ito visited Faribault in February and praised both the city and Daikin’s facility. Since then, Kuennen has since traveled to Japan twice, including last month as part of a delegation that included Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Director Steve Grove.
Besides Daikin Applied, three other international companies that have made significant investments in Faribault. They are French-based Saint-Gobain, owners of SageGlass, Mexican-based La Costeña, owners of Faribault Foods, and Aldi, a German based-discount supermarket chain.
Traditionally, Foreign Direct Investment has been concentrated on the coasts, with some investment in major metropolitan areas such as the Twin Cities. Kuennen said that in Greater Minnesota, Faribault’s success story with Foreign Direct Investment is an unusual asset.
“This is a huge goal of the state, to increase this kind of investment,” she said. “Not many places can have that going on … it’s not happening much in the state, outside of the Metro.”
Challenges and opportunities
Faribault’s economic story has not been without its struggles, however. In particular, a housing crunch has left the city with a vacancy rate of less than 1%, exacerbating an overall workforce shortage.
Kuennen said the housing shortage has proven a particularly difficult issue to tackle, in large part because of the affordability that in part has helped Faribault to attract business growth. Home values in the Twin Cities are generally higher, but the cost of building a home is comparable, meaning that builders can make significantly more by building homes in the Twin Cities.
In an attempt to deal with this issue, the city has worked hard to search out and accommodate developers, with a particular interest in the kind of multi-family housing projects that could make a major dent in the housing shortage.
At its meeting on Tuesday, the City Council approved necessary waivers to enable a five-story, 96-unit apartment complex to move forward at the old Public Works site (601 First Ave NE). A 69 unit apartment complex at the former Lockerby Sheet Metal site (217 Mill Street) is likely to go ahead if the developer receives sought-after tax credits from the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency.
The housing crunch is one of several issues driving a general workforce shortage. It’s a problem that is far from unique to Faribault, but is a particularly significant issue due to the robust state of the local manufacturing sector.
In an attempt to deal with the shortages, the state and federal governments have launched several programs to help businesses recruit and train qualified workers. Locally, South Central College has embraced the challenge, with the College’s Center for Business and Industry working closely with local businesses to help them meet their needs.
SCC President Annette Parker has made support for such programs a key priority during her tenure. Kuennen and Markman praised Parker for her determined advocacy for Faribault business. Last year, SCC received a $400,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development to train 850 Daikin Applied employees over the next two years.
“SCC has been a leader on this,” she said. “Dr. Parker has been able to listen to the needs of employers and has been able to shift SCC’s focus to meet those needs.”
Faribault Public Schools is also working hard to make sure students know about the kinds of manufacturing positions available at local companies. Last week, nearly 200 High School students took a guided tour of nine local manufacturers as part of the Faribault Works Job Fair.
Superintendent Todd Sesker was a special guest at the luncheon, speaking in favor of the upcoming school referendum. The first ballot question of the two-part referendum would provide the funding needed to institute a seven-period schedule at Faribault High School.
Faribault’s business community has backed that proposal, arguing it would provide an opportunity for increased career development programming.
Despite the challenges, Kuennen said that Faribault has been able to attract businesses because of its strengths, especially the robust partnerships which have developed between local government, businesses and educational institutions
“There’s faith and there’s confidence that we’re going to be able to address that," she said. "These kinds of challenges aren’t different anyplace else, so we’re trying to focus on why they should want to make that investment here.”