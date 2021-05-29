Bethlehem Academy's graduating seniors closed one chapter of their lives Friday night.
However, speakers consistently reminded the teenagers that their faith and ability to empathize with others will allow them to achieve personal and professional success as they transition to college and their careers.
Commencement speaker Priscilla Woods, who spent 20 years as a traveling fine arts teacher in Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana, struck an optimistic tone following a tough year of changes for the students during the pandemic.
“You’re going to make it,” she said. Woods compared the impact of the seniors to the early days of the city's namesake, Alexander Faribault. In the 1860s, he gave a group of local Catholic sisters a cow. A Twin Cities-based bishop at the time wrote to a local pastor telling him he wanted to introduce the sisters to his diocese and would buy a house for them and send a piano from St. Paul.
She said the cows were considered gifts, just as the seniors are to their parents. She compared the piano to the important role music lessons have played for the school.
“It’s the spirit of the community, it’s the gift of beauty,” Woods said, comparing the piano to a human soul.
“You belong,” she told the students. “You belong to this place, these people, this beautiful earth and to God.”
Woods called on the students to “fan the flame” of the gifts God gave them.
“God’s gift is not a spirit of divinity but the spirit of power and love and self-control,” she said. “You must learn to bear whatever hardships come, relying on the power of God.”
Melinda Reeder, the school’s president/principal, noted that the class of 2021 received a total of $1.2 million in scholarships — an average of $41,500 per student. Every student was involved in athletics, activities or held a job. Of the graduates, a majority had at least a 3.0 grade point average, 18 were National Honor Society members,and 17 had at least a 3.7 GPA.
“You are an incredible class,” Reeder said.
“God bless you, graduates.”
Verity Wray-Raabolle, the class valedictorian who was active in swimming and student service club and took nearly every advanced course, said the school sparked a lasting curiosity within her. She called on her classmates to seek what others find true and understand their realities while opening themselves up to be accepted by others.
“You can never really understand another person’s life,” she said.