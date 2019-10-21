Beginning Oct. 24, District One Hospital will offer 3D mammograms.
The installation of the new advanced device is part of an Allina Health system-wide effort to provide the most effective tools available to help detect breast cancers at the earliest possible stage.
"Early detection is the best protection because finding breast cancer early improves the likelihood that treatment will be successful," said District One Hospital lead radiologist Dr. Joseph Kovar. "Mammograms are safe and effective in detecting breast cancer in its earliest stage and with our new 3D mammography device we are providing our patients with the best possible tool to find cancers at the earliest possible stage."
3D mammography is an FDA-approved advanced technology that takes multiple images, or X-rays, of breast tissue to recreate a 3-dimensional picture of the breast. It’s different from traditional mammography in that a traditional mammography obtains just a single image. Images from both technologies are read on a computer.
These multiple images of breast tissue slices give doctors a clearer image of the breast. It makes it easier to detect breast cancer.
Also, if you have dense breast tissue you may benefit from having a 3D mammogram. Also known as digital breast tomosynthesis, 3D mammography creates more detailed images of the breast tissue.
Allina Health makes these recommendations for screening mammography if you have an average risk for breast cancer, based on American Cancer Society guidelines:
age 40-44: mammograms are optional
age 45-54: have a mammogram every year
age 55 & older: have a mammogram every year or transition to having one every two years
continue to have mammograms as long as your health is good
If you have a higher than average risk for breast cancer, your health care provider may recommend a different schedule.
Women can be referred to District One Hospital for a 3D mammogram by their physician or make an appointment directly.