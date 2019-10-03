If you've ever want to don a fire hat, try on some firefighter gear, grab a free smoke detector and learn about fire safety, Saturday is your chance. Faribault’s Fire Department hosts its annual open house 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Fire Department’s open house is held each year around the time of Fire Prevention Week. Fire Prevention Week is observed during the week of Oct. 9 in memory of the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, which killed 300 people and destroyed more than 17,000 structures in the city over a three day period from Oct. 8-10.
The open house is a small part of the Fire Department’s budget for educational activities. Faribault Fire Chief Dustin Dienst said that most fire departments throughout Minnesota hold a similar event around the time of Fire Prevention Week.
Most activities at the open house are tailored for children, in the hopes that they will educate their families and maintain good fire safety habits throughout their lives. Nonetheless, people of all ages are at risk in fires.
Using good fire prevention and mitigation techniques, as well as having a well thought out fire safety plan, can make all the difference in a dangerous home fire. In the average home fire, the average person may have no more than a minute or two to escape.
Yet according to the National Fire Protection Association, 30% of households have no fire escape plan while half of households who do have never practiced it. With its 2019 “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!” campaign, the National Fire Prevention Association is urging households across America to spend a few minutes in the next week developing and practicing a fire escape plan.
Dienst said that while the open house will be held rain or shine, attendance is often heavily weather dependent. He urged residents to stop by the event even if forecasted showers descend on the area.
“It’ll be a good time for anyone that’s there,” Dienst said. “We’ll have some things they haven’t seen before and some repeat things.”
The National Fire Prevention Association first observed Fire Prevention week in 1922. In 1925 President Calvin Coolidge formally recognized Fire Prevention Week, making it the nation’s oldest national health observance.