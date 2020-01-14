Longtime Faribault residents may remember the city being referred to as the “Athens of the West,” but a closer look at the city, its history and architecture will further illuminate the reason why the description fits so well.
Faribault’s early focus on education, art, religion speaks to Greek ideals and it’s something not lost on area artist and historian Jeff Jarvis.
Jarvis spent six months researching Faribault’s long relationship with art, education, religion and architecture to put together a brochure of 19 different spots as part of a self-guided tour after receiving an Artists on Main Street grant, along with funding from State Bank of Faribault and the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce. The sites include houses, churches, public buildings as well as information on significant artists who resided in Faribault, as well as Greek-inspired art pieces in the city.
Jarvis has written about the Faribault Woolen Mill in two books “Book of Memories,” and most recently “Yarns: Homespun Tales From Faribault Woolen Mill.” He’s also covered mills on the Cannon River with his book “Historic Mills on the Cannon River" and worked on several tour projects of the city in the past. “Athens of the West” blends both in the best way.
“The ‘Athens of the West’ was an outgrowth of how the town developed and how it embraced the arts, education and religion,” Jarvis said.
Faribault takes shape
Faribault became a trading post when Alexander Faribault arrived and stagecoach traffic from the east funneled into Faribault. The Jefferson Interstate Highway ran along Willow Street, and Faribault sprouted as it connected to several other settlements throughout Minnesota and Iowa.
Buckham Library
The Buckham Memorial Library, where Jarvis spent 17 years working next to it with the Faribault Parks and Recreation Department and writing and designing the Buckham Bulletin, holds a number of Greek-influenced art pieces.
Judge Thomas Buckham for whom the building was named, was a Greek scholar. His personal library still resides in the library and you can easily see that the library bears his appreciation for Greek ideals. The building's stained glass window, the Connick Window, is built in a Gothic Revival style by Charles Connick, a renowned stained glass window maker from Boston. The Connick Window shows important Greek symbols, gods, goddesses and other figures from the height of Greek culture and it’s meant to be the heart of the library.
Elsewhere in the library are the Buckham Murals, painted by Carleton College art professor Alfred Hyslop, who was commissioned to paint the murals by Buckham’s wife, Anna. Each mural symbolizes Greek cities and their virtues during the Golden Age in 400 B.C. Athens (arts and philosophy), Olympia (athletic prowess), Sparta (courage and bravery), and Delphi (worship and reverence) are depicted in the murals.
“The nephew of Judge Buckham built the library and he knew of Judge Buckham’s love for Greek culture,” Jarvis said. “He combined Art Deco and classical architecture, and included leaded glass windows that have different tints. The library itself is kind of the Greek temple. It’s the center of learning, inspiration.”
Education
Faribault focused on education in 1858 when Reverend Dr. James Breck established Seabury Divinty School. When it opened there were 45 boys and girls, white and Native American students. When Bishop Henry Whipple arrived in Faribault in 1860, he began overseeing the school, eventually splitting it into Shattuck for the boys and St. Mary’s for the girls.
The Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf started in 1863 and three years later the Minnesota State Academy for the Blind opened. By 1870 the town of 3,045 had four schools in close proximity.
Architecture
You don’t have to go far to see Greek-inspired architecture in Faribault. You can even start at Alexander Faribault’s home. Built in 1853, the city’s founder had the house, which serves as one of the 19 sites on the tour, is designed in the Greek Revival style. Jarvis also points out the Art Deco stylings of the Rice County Courthouse, the Italianate designs of the Hill Furniture Factory, Bishop Whipple’s home and the original St. Mary’s Hall.
Classical Revival buildings in Faribault include Fourth Avenue Methodist Church, Tate Hall on the State Academy for the Deaf campus, the Cassius Buck home and Chase State Bank, all of which have the iconic columns inspired by Greek design.
“Working for the Parks and Rec Department for 17 years, going in and out of (the Buckham Library), I had a lot of time to reflect on the beginnings of the city and just how beautiful it was,” said Jarvis, who is the fourth generation of the Jarvis family to grow up in Faribault. “It kind of pained me a great deal that people were forgetting about what makes the city so beautiful and special. From that point by the library you can see the Alexander Faribault House, you can see the viaduct and with just a little bit of imagination, easily see that was the center of everything happening.”
Murals
The importance of art in the community still shows with the murals in Faribault's downtown. There are murals of the viaduct and Alexander Faribault, as well as sports legend Bruce Smith, scenes of historic buildings, Fleckenstein’s Beer and the Olympia Cafe that was owned by a Greek family, street scenes from the 1950s, the Tilt-A-Whirl, and the annual Pet Parade.
The Faribault Mural Society continues making public art an important aspect of the town and raises money for future murals through donations as well as the annual recycled art show at the Paradise Center for the Arts, which was built on the footprint of the 1885 Opera House.
“Public art really makes a city beautiful,” Jarvis said. “It shows that people care and value art and beautifying the city.”
Javis also points out statues within Faribault like the one of Alexander Faribault and Chief Taopi in Heritage Park along the Straight River, the Rice County Solider’s Monument in front of the Rice County Courthouse and the Prince of Peace statue located near the west end of the viaduct.
Music
Embedded with art in the city is music. Faribault has hosted Concerts in the Park for 132 years now. Last summdr, it held 11 concerts, with most taking place at the Central Park Bandstand. The bandstand dates to 1921 and you’d be hard pressed to find many communities that hold weekly concerts.
Artists
Jarvis highlights internationally known artists with Faribault ties in the brochure for the tour. Those artists include Grace McKinstry, who is known for her classical painting work, “The Horse Fair.” McKinstry studied at Shattuck-St. Mary’s School before going on to the Minneapolis and Chicago Institutes of Art. She later became known for her portrait work. Some of her work can be seen at the Rice County Historical Society.
Cyrus Dallin became a well-known sculptor of Native American chiefs, colonial leaders, generals and presidents. His best known work is a Paul Revere statue in Boston, but his works, “The Peace Pipe” and “Indian Archer” as part of the Buckham art collection.
Audree Norton became a famous actress after attending the State Academy for the Deaf in the late 1940s. Artist Cadwallader Washburn and architect Olof Hanson also attended the State Academy for the Deaf.
Shattuck-St. Mary’s has a number of notable alumni like actor Marlon Brando, Native American author Vine Deloria Jr., folk singer-songwriter and poet Townes Van Zandt and screenwriter William Blake Herron.
“When there’s a city that’s struggling for its identity, sometimes, history serves as a really good tool,” Jarvis said. “You go back and study history and then you start seeing remnants of that history still here. We have a lot to be proud of, so instead of adding more fine art, I wanted to embellish what we already have through illustrating examples of architecture, the public library and its art collection and the arts that are supported by the city.”