It’s been 63 years since Faribault veteran Adrian Gillen returned from his Army tour in Germany and France. But since his retirement last year, he’s reconnected with those two years of his life in ways he never expected.
Gillen, 90, remembers parting ways with his army friend Ernie Flescher on June 5, 1956 at an Illinois train station. That was the last time the two friends spoke until three months ago, when out of the blue Flescher called Gillen’s Faribault home.
“His voice sounded the same as if I just talked to him last week,” said Gillen, who never expected to hear from Flescher again after so much time had passed.
Flescher had found a photograph from his Army days that noted Gillen on the back as a Faribault, Minnesota, resident. From there, Gillen isn’t quite sure how his friend managed to find his phone number.
After serving in Germany for 19 months together, Gillen and Flescher were among 31 men transported back to the U.S. via airplane. Gillen remembers leaving Frankfurt, Germany, for Newfoundland, Canada, and finally arriving in New York. That was a quick, two-day trip compared to the 17-day boat journey that took him from the U.S. to Europe.
“I always say that’s an experience not too many guys had,” said Gillen of the plane ride.
Gillen returned to his Faribault farm, and Flescher returned to his own hometown, Yachats, Oregon, after their shared military experience. Through their recent phone exchanges, Gillen has learned Flescher later moved to Portland to work as a mechanic. Now retired, Flescher continues to live in Portland with his wife.
After speaking with Flescher, Gillen passed his phone number along to Tom Fowler, an Army friend they shared. After returning to the U.S., Gillen had an easier time keeping in touch with Fowler because he lived in Rochester for six months. The summer after the military, Gillen remembers Fowler visiting his Faribault farm on weekends. Even after Fowler moved out of state, the two men have kept in touch.
Now that Gillen and Fowler have both reconnected with Flescher, the three plan to arrange a time to hold a three-way phone conversation.
Reflecting on his time in the army, Gillen said about 40 to 50 in his regiment of 356 men worked closely together. Gillen helped repair roads in Germany that had been damaged 20 years earlier. Closely associated with about six others, he said these men became like his family since they worked together constantly.
“It was people I never would have come in contact with otherwise,” said Gillen. “Nineteen months of living together, you get pretty well attached. You never know if you’ll see them again.”
On their honor
Another opportunity of a lifetime happened to Gillen this year. After being on a waiting list for three years, Gillen’s time to participate in a Twin Cities Honor Flight finally happened.
Honor Flight Twin Cities is a nonprofit organization that transports World War II and Korean War veterans, living within a 70-mile radius of the Minneapolis/St. Paul Airport to Washington, D.C., in a one-day excursion. Gillen invited his son, Chris, who served for two years in Korea in the late 1970s, to be his companion/guardian on the tour.
“It’s something I know I’ll never forget, and same with my son,” said Gillen.
The father and son, among about 80 veterans, departed the Twin Cities at 6 a.m. Nov. 2 and arrived back in Minneapolis at 10:30 p.m. later that night. Although it was midnight before he was back in Faribault, Gillen said, “We didn’t even get tired, we were so keyed up with what was going on.”
The highlight of the trip for Gillen was seeing the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington County, Virginia, where the veterans watched the changing of the guard.
“There must have been 1,000 people there,” said Gillen. “Two blocks around, you could have heard a pin drop.”
Seeing the Iwo Jima Memorial, located in Arlington Ridge Park, was another eye-opening experience for both Gillen and his son. The sculpture, which is dedicated to all U.S. Marines who died in defense of the United States, is base on an iconic photo of six Marines raising the American flag on Mt. Suribachi during the Battle of Iowa Jima during World War II.
Of the trip as a whole, Gillen said, “It’s amazing how that [flight] can be put together like that. It was very well done.”