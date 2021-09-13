The Faribault Farmers’ Market is celebrating their sixth annual Family Day from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at 430 2nd Ave NW, Central Park with games, animals, food, Power of Produce (PoP) and community fun.
PoP, funded by an Allina Health grant, will be offering children ages 4 to 12 and older adults a $2 token to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables, empowering them to make healthy food choices.
“It’s fun to partner with the Faribault Farmers Market to help make the healthy choices easier,” says Josh Ramaker, Rice County SHIP Coordinator.
Rice County Public Health — Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) is supporting the Faribault Farmers Market Family Day.
Launched in 2008 as part of Minnesota’s bipartisan health reform effort, SHIP works to help Minnesotans live longer, healthier lives while building healthy, vital communities. SHIP encourages healthy eating, active living, breastfeeding and avoiding commercial tobacco by working with schools, communities, workplaces, and healthcare to make healthy choices easier.