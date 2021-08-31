For one city councilor, the 1 a.m. bar closing is only part of the solution to ensuring the city's downtown remains safe after the sun goes down.
In an Aug. 24 email to the Daily News, Councilor Jonathan Wood called the ordinance change, which requires bars in the city to close by 1 a.m., an hour earlier than previously permitted, "a step in the right direction."
To help fight crime, Wood said he'd like the council to allocate funds for additional cameras downtown.
"The 2040 Vision places great emphasis on the revitalization of downtown and I am of the belief that the first step to realizing the 2040 Vision is improving safety," he wrote.
Police Chief Andy Bohlen proposed the 1 a.m. bar closing earlier this month, telling the council that the number of early morning disturbances, fights and assaults involving intoxicated patrons had gotten out of hand. He described overturned pool tables, pool cues used as weapons, brawls that spilled out onto the street and incidents large enough to require backup from Rice County Sheriff's deputies.
Bohlen laid a large portion of the blame on out of town patrons who travel to Faribault from other cities where bars close at 1 a.m. By adjusting the city's bar closing to match those in nearby towns, Bohlen reasoned that the number of intoxicated drivers on the roads would drop along with the number of early morning calls to police.
Wood, who lives downtown, said he's awakened often at or near bar closing by the sound of fighting, agreeing with Bohlen that an earlier bar closing was the right move.
In recent weeks, Wood, a contractor, and one of his subcontractors have been victims of thieves. Several chainsaws, weed whippers and miscellaneous tools were taken from one of his subcontractors' trucks while parked downtown overnight. His work truck was also broken into, he said, and $2,000 worth equipment was stolen.
Additional downtown cameras aren't currently on the chief's list of priorities. While he said last week that he's "not pushing that fight right now," he's not unopposed to having that conversation with the City Council if that's the direction it wants to head.
Currently, there are 24 cameras downtown, four cameras each at six different locations with the feed coming directly into the police department.
Cameras can be costly, said Bohlen, with a set of four running about $12,000.
A second reading of the ordinance requiring all bars close by 1 a.m. passed the council 4-2 last week with Councilor Sara Caron and Mayor Kevin Voracek unopposed. Councilor Peter van Sluis was absent.
City Administrator Tim Murray corrected the record to note that only two bars in the city were currently permitted to remain open until 2 p.m. Signature had let its 2 a.m. permit lapse, he said.