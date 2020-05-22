Two more Faribault stores are being directly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with one big box store preparing for a temporary shutdown to clean, and a thrift shop shutting its doors for good.
The Walmart Supercenter located on Western Avenue in Faribault announced Friday morning that it would close at 2 that afternoon for a deep cleaning and sanitizing from a third party company. Lisa Nelson, the director of public affairs and government relations for Walmart in Minnesota, said that this decision was based on a recommendation by the Rice County Public Health.
"We can't comment on the cases in our stores for the protection of our associates, but this is based on advice from the local public health," Nelson said, confirming that the decision to close for additional cleaning is directly related to COVID-19. "We are taking whatever measures necessary to protect the people coming into our store."
Nelson said that the Faribault Walmart will remain closed until 7 a.m. Sunday to allow appropriate time for the cleaning, sanitizing, and restocking of the facility.
According to Nelson, this is part of a company-wide initiative to properly clean and sanitize Walmart stores across the nation based on a case-by-case scenario regarding COVID-19. Recently, Nelson said they implemented the same program at the Walmart located in St. Cloud.
The Salvation Army Northern Division also announced Friday the permanent closing of four “Family Store” thrift stores in outstate Minnesota — including the one located on Western Avenue in Faribault — due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the news release, the decision to close these stores is a result of the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the restrictive retail climate being anticipated in the post-pandemic environment. As a result, 19 part-time and full-time positions are being phased out.
The other Minnesota Salvation Army Family Stores which are closing closing include those located in Cloquet, Morris and Fairmount.
All four store locations are closed effective immediately.