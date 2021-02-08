When bitter cold temperatures swept through the region over the weekend, for many people it simply meant staying inside or throwing on an extra pair of wool socks.
For roughly 300 people in Steele County, however, the winter weather meant life or death.
“It’s a visceral kind of anxiety,” said Julie Anderson, executive director of Transitional Housing of Steele County. “It’s quite literally a cold fear that strikes your heart.”
Every year as summer begins to wind down and the winter months creep closer, Anderson and the rest of the staff at Transitional Housing begin to dread the inevitable cold weather and what that means for people on the fringe – those facing homelessness.
“The normal course of events with homelessness is terrifying enough,” Anderson said. “When put in a situation where it’s life or death because of the elements, now it’s a fight or flight situation. People could die in these temperatures.”
Based on records kept by Transitional Housing, Anderson said roughly 300 people in Steele County are considered homeless on any given night. This ranges from people living in their vehicles, couch surfers, individuals not included on a lease, and those trying to escape domestic violence. While Transitional Housing, an interfaith-based nonprofit, typically assists in locating affordable housing and providing services that aid in rent subsidies, Anderson said throughout all last week and over the weekend their phones were ringing off the hook with people in a panic as temperatures continued to drop below zero.
“At any given time we have 30 to 50 families on our waiting list for our program,” Anderson said, adding that the average household number for these families are four individuals. “It’s different types of homelessness at different degrees, but they are all people who are disoriented and living somewhere that they shouldn’t be. They are all in unsafe places, especially during winter months.”
Last week, Anderson said Transitional Housing helped up to 10 families who were living out of their vehicles during the cold weather snap. Because the organization is designed to help people secure housing, Anderson said when emergencies such as these pop up they have to get creative with solutions.
“We don’t typically have motel vouchers available, but we had to use the funds we do have creatively until this weather settles a little bit,” Anderson said. “When it gets this cold, we simply have to find places within our budget to make it work. We don’t want to change our program from permanent supportive housing, but with weather like this we have to be flexible.”
Though there are many places in the area that provide programs to help people transition from homelessness to stable housing – such as the Hospitality House for men in Owatonna and Ruth’s House for women and children in Faribault – Anderson said the entire region of southern Minnesota is missing a crucial resource.
“We need emergency housing,” Anderson said bluntly. “All of these places including Rachel’s Light in Owatonna and the Bethlehem Inn in Waseca are truly wonderful places, but they are often full. There is no place for people to go for emergency shelter, and that is simply exacerbated by this kind of weather.”
While Anderson said she is continually looking in to various funding opportunities to get an emergency shelter in place somewhere in the community, for now all Transitional Housing can truly do is continue to get creative in finding funds for emergency shelter inside motels. Though they normally can only afford anywhere from three to five days in a motel, Anderson said sometimes that’s all they need to help someone get stabilized.
“People can stabilize rather quickly and a situation can turn positive just like that – it doesn’t have to be too complicated,” Anderson said, adding that Transitional Housing provides first month’s rent and security deposits for rental housing. “It’s just all the chaos that goes into homelessness that makes it an emotional roller coaster, and when it gets cold it becomes an immediate emergency.”