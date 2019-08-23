The Faribault Police Department is this week looking for two men with active arrest warrants.
Lennie St. Martin, 39, is the subject of several warrants for failing to appear in court on charges of fifth-degree controlled substances and contempt of court. St. Martin is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has hazel eyes and brown hair.
They are also looking for Garrett Sepin, 22. He is the subject of a warrant for charges of driving sfter suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana. Sepin is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 142 pounds, has green eyes and blond hair.
Anyone with information about St. Martin or Sepin is asked to call the department at 507-334- 4305.