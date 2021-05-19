Faribault High School students who participated in a Somali dance workshop Tuesday admitted to feeling tired, but that fatigue didn't come without plenty of laughter.
One of their instructors, Mohamoud Osman Mohamed, told them they should feel tired after doing the daanto dance, the first dance they learned as part of their four-day clinic. Adding the neck bob to the traditional dance caused a bit of soreness, but Osman Mohamed said, “The more you do it, the easier it comes.”
“You get used to it; your neck is going to turn into elastic,” he joked.
St. Olaf College coordinated the dance workshop for the last two Tuesdays and Thursdays in May at FHS in partnership with the Somali Museum of Minnesota Dance Troupe. Rehanna Kheshgi, who teaches at St. Olaf College, worked with a few of her students to organize the Somali dance workshop as part of her research project, “Encouraging Immigration Dialogue Through the Performing Arts.”
To begin the first session, Kheshgi explained the purpose of the dance workshop to the Somali students and English Learner teachers in attendance. Kheshgi said the main goal is to teach students about Somali culture, but the St. Olaf researchers also have a goal of their own.
“Part of the research is to show that dance and identity are connected,” Kheshgi said.
The workshop will help the researchers understand the role of dance in creating both a sense of belonging and a safe space for opening up about sensitive topics, particularly among those from different backgrounds. Faribault High School has a large immigrant population, with about 46% of its student identifying as persons of color.
Since asking questions of the students is part of her research, Kheshgi requested permission from the dance workshop participants to use some of their comments in future presentations. She may also publish her research as part of an academic journal. To protect their identities, she said she would not disclose their names.
Some of the topics that have been or will be discussed at the workshop include identity, sense of belonging, living in Faribault, and experiences and thoughts about immigration. Going around in a circle, students shared their reasons for attending the workshop and fun or embarrassing experiences related to dance. They also had the option to answer one of three conversation prompts: “What are your hopes and concerns for your family, community and/or country?” “What would your best friend say about who you are?” or “What sense of purpose/mission/duty guides you in your life?”
Then, it was time to dance. Before the Somali Museum Dance Troupe members arrived at FHS, students watched a short film in which the dancers demonstrated the old style of dhaanto. A dance often played at festive celebrations, dhaanto originated in the Somali region of Ethiopia and mimics the actions of a camel. Moving their arms back and forth and bobbing their knees, the participants chant in Somali.
Somali Museum Dance Troupe Program Director Mohamoud Osman Mohamed and dancer Zach Aden then visited the gym in person to give the students feedback on their dancing and demonstrate how to add neck movements to the more modern dhaanto dance.
As students caught their breath after dancing, they watched another video from the Somali Museum, this one by dance troupe member Amallia Mohamed, who spoke about the fashion used for different Somali dances. For dhaanto dancing, she said men typically wear all white while women show their more fashionable sides with colorful beads and belts.
Students will learn a second Somali dance as part of their free sessions, and at the last workshop on May 27, they will discuss with St. Olaf researchers how they want to present what they learned to the community.