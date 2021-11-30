Since the company started in 1989, SageGlass has focused on being energy efficient and sustainable.
The first to develop electrochromic technology, SageGlass no longer uses lignite coal to power the plant since entering the Steele-Waseca Cooperative Electric's Wellspring renewable wind energy program last fall. In mid-October, Faribault's SageGlass — leading manufacturer of electronically tintable glass for windows, skylights and curtain walls — earned the co-op's Environmental Leadership award.
Those instrumental in the implementation of renewable energy into the factory were present Tuesday morning to celebrate the achievement, as Steele-Waseca Cooperative Electric's Steve Nordahl presented the award and plaque.
"It means a more sustainable future for us and our children, and grandchildren because we're utilizing renewable sources for powering our factory," said Al Anderson, SageGlass senior controls and automation engineer, of the program. "I think we make a great product and it's great we're using green energy, it shows that we walk the walk and not just talk about it."
The company announced its triple-pane glazing product, the world's most energy-efficient window glass, in 2010. Soon, Paris-based world leader in building materials, Saint-Gobain, invested $80 million into the company. By 2012, Saint-Gobain acquired 100% of SageGlass.
Anderson said Nordahl introduced SageGlass to the program, and he quickly jumped on board, especially since it goes hand in hand with the pledge Saint-Gobain signed last September to be carbon neutral by 2050.
"We quickly embraced it," said Anderson of the Wellspring renewable wind energy program. "I think it's a very good program, it's all about sustainability."
According to SWCE, the Wellspring renewable wind energy program is a voluntary program that offers wind-generated electricity to co-op members. Electricity provided by wind is a coordinated effort between Great River Energy and its 28 member co-ops, including Steele-Waseca and Dakota Electric.
Emma Wilhelm, SageGlass senior global marketing manager, said this achievement is also important for customers, who want to know more about how products are produced. Even if customers aren't asking, SageGlass' leaders feel it's important to incorporate in the company's message, especially for employees and those who come to visit.
Members who sign up for Wellspring typically have a minimum of one-year commitment to the program, but Anderson says SageGlass has committed to program for 10 years.
"It's not permanent, but it's long term," added Anderson.
SageGlass Maintenance Facilities Manager Ryan Moore says it's great to partner with a local power company, and feels they are more powerful together than separate.