A pack of Faribault Middle School students took a shopping trip to Walmart and Faribault Ace Hardware Tuesday morning, but not with their own lists.
As part of its annual Santa N’ Smiles project, Middle School Student Council members filled their carts with a wide variety of wish list items for military families and residents at local nursing home.
Students listed toys, clothing, food, tools, cleaning supplies, household items, Christmas trees and coffee as a few of the things they collected. Sixth-grader Safwaan Dagane was excited to pick out a Nerf gun for one of the families, and sixth-grader Stella Carlin was pleasantly surprised someone at one of the nursing homes requested paints.
Santa N’ Smiles has become a standing tradition for the Faribault Middle School Student Council. Historically, the Middle School Student Council adopted roughly 10 families per year for the project, including those that fell on hard times and would struggle to afford presents.
This year, students focused their shopping on three military families as well as two local nursing homes. As in previous years, Student Council Adviser Brent Hawkins asked gift recipients to identify which items they needed—and wanted—for the holiday season.
Finding gifts to correspond with the note card descriptions was part of the fun for middle school students. Dividing into groups, they canvassed Walmart and Ace Hardware with the goal of spending $75 on each person.
Students raised $5,284 in cash and gift donations for Santa N’ Smiles this year — nearly a $450 increase from last year.
Each year, students ask area businesses and family members to donate to their cause. Students recognized donating individuals and businesses by wearing red matching Santa N’ Smiles long-sleeved shirts while shopping. Anyone who contributed $20 or more to the cause was listed on the back of the shirts.
Student Council members also brainstormed their own methods of fundraising for their shopping trip. For the first two weeks of December, students sold candy canes and hot cocoa during school and concessions later in the day at middle school sporting events.
After completing their shopping, Student Council members regrouped in the Faribault Middle School auditorium to set up gift-wrapping stations according to the numbers on their note cards. Hawkins then delivered the wrapped presents to the local nursing homes and military families.
Eighth-grader JT Hausen, seventh-grader Jazmin Ramirez and sixth-grader Aubrie Newport agreed Santa N’ Smiles put them in the spirit of giving, and they want to continue doing similar projects in years to come. All three were first-time Santa N’ Smiles participants this year.
For Hausen, the best part of Santa N’ Smiles was “getting together and going shopping.”
Added seventh-grader Jazmin Ramirez: “It feels good to help out."