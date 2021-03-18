Meandering creeks, twisting trees and clusters of tall golden grasses highlight the Little Cannon River Watershed’s natural beauty.
Becky Jokela explores these watershed features and landscapes through her series “Sogn Valley – Painting the Little Cannon Watershed.” The series delves into different areas of the Little Cannon River from its headwaters through the Sogn Valley to Cannon Falls.
After receiving a Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) grant, Jokela set out on a journey to paint the place that she loves. She worked through the seasons, creating sketches and field studies on site, from the Little Cannon River’s headwaters to the junction with the Cannon River. The series features various landscapes from hills to meadows and springs to creeks.
Jokela received a SEMAC Advancing Artist grant to further her growth in her primary medium of pastel painting. While writing the grant, Jokela was able to create her own project idea with the aim of becoming a better artist, while also finding a way to incorporate a community aspect into her work.
“So my goal was to create paintings on-site. I wanted to explore the Little Cannon River, which runs through Sogn Valley, and paint as many little paintings, sketches and field studies as I could on-site,” Jokela said. “Then bring those back to my studio and create some larger paintings from those little paintings while maintaining the freshness that you get when you're right there on-site.”
Her community-oriented goal was to draw attention to the incredibly diverse and beautiful areas of the watershed. She hopes her work brings attention to the watershed’s pastures, meadows, woodlands, springs, creeks and other potentially overlooked areas.
“It's really cool to draw attention to those little tiny waterways flowing into the Little Cannon River and that then flows into the big Cannon River, which then flows into the Mississippi and makes its way through Red Wing and St. Louis and all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico,” Jokela said.
Following a year of work, Jokela had planned an exhibit with a reception for the summer of 2020, but the pandemic put a halt to those in-person plans. She contacted the Cannon River Watershed Partnership, hoping to work with them to host an open house via Zoom. The open house took place Dec. 3, where Jokela shared a slideshow showing her creative process and work to people from all over the country.
To begin her work on-site, Jokela sketches the scene in her sketchbook, taking notes about the location and the colors she sees. From there she lays down a watercolor base on her smaller canvas and with a tray of pastel sticks, she begins adding rich colors to her painting. Upon return to her studio, she uses the smaller painting as a reference to create a larger more detailed pastel painting.
Through her work as an artist she has been able to get to know her surroundings better and fall further in love with nature and the environment.
Jokela, who lives on a farm just outside of Cannon Falls, has always been an artist. She’s dabbled in just about every medium. Art has always been a good way to relax and express herself. Her 30 years as a Zumbrota-Mazeppa art teacher allowed her to share her passion with others and help them develop their own skills. Now in retirement, she is able to fully immerse herself into creating her own art.
“It really was just so satisfying to be able to draw what I saw and being able to draw and paint what I love,” Jokela said.