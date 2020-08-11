Initial primary numbers Tuesday covering seven of the eight Northfield precincts indicated resounding support for incumbent Mayor Rhonda Pownell in a three-way contest with challengers David Ludescher and Jon Denison.
According to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office, Pownell had received 2,239 votes — slightly more than 70%. Ludescher, a former Northfield city councilor, received 754 votes — 23.59% — and is likely to face Pownell in the Nov. 3 election. Denison has received 203 votes — 6.35%.
Pownell was first elected to the council in 2008. After two terms, and an unsuccessful first run for mayor in 2012, she was elected in a close race against incumbent Mayor Dana Graham in 2016.
Ludescher, an attorney who was elected as a Northfield city councilor in 2012, vacated his spot in 2016, at the time citing irreconcilable differences in philosophy with other councilors. Denison, a councilor from 2006-2010, has unsuccessfully run for mayor and council a number of times since.
Absentee ballots will be accepted until midday Thursday. Absentee ballots are proving to have a major impact this year as voters cast their ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus is also expected to play a role in November’s election.
Pownell said Tuesday night the results were an indication of the work she and other councilors have taken over the last four years. She added she is looking forward to the next portion of the election cycle and answering the questions the community has. She said she plans to discuss pertinent issues so the community has a good understanding of who they want to represent them as mayor.
"The numbers look good, and I'm pleased," Pownell said.
She admitted she is unsure of the campaign approach she will be able to have due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Denison didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Ludescher declined to comment.
