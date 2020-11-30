Pam Kreager and Ken Kangas spent the morning of Nov. 20 counting out the appropriate amount of carrots, onions, potatoes and apples to put in each box for a mobile food distribution.
That Friday morning marked the Faribault Food Access Initiative's first mobile food distribution from of its new location at 1400 Cannon Circle. Volunteers completed their tasks at different work stations near the loading dock on the east side of the building, and Hiawathaland Transit buses delivered the boxes to 250 Faribault families.
Kreager heard about the opportunity from Kymn Anderson, executive director of the Faribault Foundation, and added her name to an email list. Since then, Becky Ford of Faribault Youth Investment has reached out to Kreager any time the upcoming shelf needs an extra hand.
“It’s very well organized,” said Kreager, a Faribault resident. “… Every time I come, [the vegetables and fruits] have been different. I look at this and think someone is going to make an amazing soup. The products that go out are just awesome.”
In the past couple weeks, the Faribault Food Access Initiative not only welcomed volunteers inside its new site but also launched a webpage, and hired an interim coordinator, Steph Helkenn. The Northfield Community Action Center signed a lease for the new location in October, and in the next couple weeks, the first floor plans for the choice food shelf model will be finalized. The 30-by-100 feet reserved for food shelf space is not yet ready for clients, in part because of health and safety restrictions associated with COVID-19.
The process of getting a new food shelf up and running in Faribault is happening quicker than one might expect during a pandemic, a testament to the collaborative effort lifting the project off the ground. Even before the Faribault Food Shelf closed last spring, several area nonprofits banded together to make food more accessible to families during the pandemic. The collaboration of Growing Up Healthy, Faribault Youth Investment and over 15 other entities, set up mobile food distribution sites at various locations. That effort continued after the Faribault Food Shelf closed, and over the summer, these mobile food shelves helped feed over 1,000 unique households.
Following the SuperShelf model the Community Action Center implements in Northfield, the finished food shelf will provide a variety of healthy and culturally relevant foods that meet the needs of the city's diverse community in a location near many of its potential clients. Even after it becomes safe for clients to visit in person, tentatively by spring 2021, the mobile food drive option may still remain in use.
From shelf to kitchen
Apart from a strong helping of fruits and vegetables, clients received two bags of salad from Living Greens in Faribault and salad toppers like dried jalapeños and tortilla chips. A local farmer also donated giant spaghetti squashes for the clients.
“It’s diversity of good, healthy food,” said Hillary Lamberty, program assistant with the Northfield Community Action Center.
The Faribault Food Access Initiative also offered second box options to families according to their cultural preferences — Somali families received certificates for goat meat from a local market, and Latinx clients received a frozen chicken. The volunteers packaged 125 boxes for Somali families and another 125 boxes for Latinx families.
Before volunteers packaged produce on the day of distribution, two small volunteer groups packaged non-perishable items. One group, that included Faribault Middle School students and their counselor, packaged 125 boxes in one hour.
The Faribault Food Access Initiative has partnered with local Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) farms to obtain some of its produce. Some of the partners include Open Hands Farm in Northfield and Hilltop Acres Goat Farm in Dundas. The food shelf purchases products at a fair market value, supporting local farmers.
Volunteers distribute the boxes to Four Seasons Apartments, Cannon River Mobile Home Park, and Evergreen Estates on Fridays. This month, the mobile distribution will take place Dec. 3 and 17 at Jefferson Elementary and Dec. 4 and 18 at Evergreen Estates and Cannon River Mobile Home Park. Client survey results determined these food delivery locations.
“It’s really satisfying,” Lamberty said of the volunteer process. Looking around at the boxes piling up, she said, “At the end of the day, it’s in people’s kitchens.”