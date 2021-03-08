While recreational marijuana legalization looks likely to again be blocked by Republicans in the Minnesota Senate, a dramatic expansion of the state’s medical program could be on the way — and a local legislator known as a staunch conservative is leading the charge.
Last week, the Senate’s Health and Human Services Finance Policy Committee unanimously approved a sweeping medical cannabis reform bill offered by Sens. Mark Koran, R-North Branch, and Jim Abeler, R-Anoka that would allow patients enrolled in the medical program would be able to get raw cannabis. The bill would also enable patients to pick up medical cannabis while remaining in their vehicle, and allow medical marijuana to be used to treat opioid addiction.
All of those proposals are backed in the House by Rep. Jeremy Munson, R-Lake Crystal, who represents the brunt of Waseca County. Munson is also supporting reforms that would require judges to allow patients to use medical cannabis, safeguard the second amendment rights of patients, and reschedule cannabis from a Schedule I to a Schedule II drug, helping cannabis manufacturers pay less in taxes.
Munson said that it’s time for policymakers on both sides of the aisle to have a serious conversation about cannabis as support for not only medical marijuana but full legalization continues to grow.
Last November, South Dakota voted to legalize marijuana even as President Trump carried the state with over 60% of the vote. A 10-question survey Munson posted on his website shows strong support for cannabis as well.
While 57% of respondents reported their party preference as Republican to just 10% DFL, more than 90% of those who responded to Munson's survey approved of the medical marijuana program and more than 70% backed full legalization.
“I have a lot of concerns about it, but Republicans need to understand that a majority of the public supports personal use,” Munson said. “Maybe that means we need to educate people that the cannabis of today is not the cannabis of the 1960s, or that we need to talk about the issues of law enforcement.”
Tight Restrictions
Currently, Minnesota is the only state with a medical marijuana program that bans smoking marijuana. The restriction on raw marijuana prevents patients from being able to access new varieties.
Sensible Change Minnesota Policy Director Maren Schroeder said that as a result of high costs, too many patients are forced to go onto the black market. There, they often find products that are cheaper — but much, much riskier.
“Those products can be contaminated with herbicides, heavy metals and other contaminants,” she said.
According to the Minnesota Office of Medical Cannabis, the average patient spends $316 for just a month’s supply of medical cannabis. Currently, medical marijuana distribution in Minnesota is controlled by just two companies with a limited number of locations.
With the medical program so difficult for many people to access, CBD stores like Big Dream Organics in Owatonna are picking up some of the slack. Owner Jerry Collins described Minnesota's medical marijuana program as one of the worst in the country.
Many customers at Collins's store have previously tried to sign up for the medical marijuana program but have been unable to make it work. Even though he said prices have fallen about 30% since COVID-19 hit, they remain unaffordable for many. Because of robust competition and more limited regulation, CBD stores are able to offer much lower prices — but less relief, too.
With collaboration from the Mayo Clinic and other leading healthcare institutions, Collins envisions Minnesota not only fixing the issues with its current program but actually leading the way when it comes to medical cannabis.
"We can move from just having a medical cannabis program to having the best medical cannabis program," he said. "I don't think there's a state in the country that's better positioned to accomplish that."
Beyond that, Collins said he strongly supports the full legalization of marijuana. While acknowledging that the drug can present some risks, he argued that concerns are often overblown and it's significantly safer overall than alcohol.
Winds of change?
Even some Republicans with a traditionally conservative position on overall legalization say they’d like to see some reforms of the medical program, including Munson’s Senate colleague, Sen. Julie Rosen of Fairmont.
Rosen has cited Colorado’s experience with marijuana legalization as a major cautionary tale for state lawmakers. Yet when it comes to the medical program, Rosen said changes are needed to deal with a “clunky and expensive” system.
At her last election, Rosen defeated Legal Marijuana Now challenger David Pulkrabek, whose personal story drives his support for cannabis. The military veteran fractured his spine while in the service and became dependent on fentanyl and oxycodone — until cannabis provided the relief he needed.
Since then, Pulkrabek has been a strong critic of the restrictions on the current medical program. While taking the perspective that “something is better than nothing," he believes the best solution is clearly full legalization.
On the other side of the spectrum is Kim Beamis of Smart Approaches to Marijuana. In long-term recovery from cannabis-use disorder, Beamis now runs an online program for youth struggling with addiction.
While not opposed to the current medical program, Beamis is staunchly opposed to the legalization of recreational marijuana and says even the proposed reforms to the medical program aren’t based in science. Beamis says there is no clear evidence to support its effectiveness of marijuana in treating opioid addiction. He doesn’t support allowing consumption of raw cannabis either, preferring to see the state focus on subsidizing the medical cannabis program to make it more affordable.
“Smoking cannabis is not a prescription for a better program,” he said.