OWATONNA — After five months, two moves, and one flood, 24 residents of a local senior living facility have officially returned home.
The Brooks on St. Paul — an Ecumen facility located on the north side of Owatonna that provides independent living, assisted living, and memory care — had to relocate its entire first floor in the middle of the night after a flash flood breached the building on July 5. While eight of the residents were able to temporarily relocate with relatives, the remaining 16 residents were originally relocated to Traditions in Owatonna until October when the residents had to move a second time due to other contractual obligations by Traditions. At that time, the residents had to be relocated either with family or to other area facilities.
That was until recently, when the first floor of the Brooks was finally restored and deemed safe for occupancy. Residents have been back in the facility since the beginning of November, but on Thursday afternoon they were ready to celebrate it.
“We were very, very excited,” exclaimed Kelly Maas, the executive director of the facility. “There were some tears and a lot of laughter. It just feels so heartwarming to have everyone back home.”
On Thursday afternoon, the Brooks opened its doors up to the family and friends of their residents to celebrate their homecoming.
Key players in assisting with the flooding crisis, as well as administration personnel from Ecumen, were all invited to come see the newly updated first floor and rejoice in having everyone home again for the holidays.
“I think there has been a lot of relief and just plain-old excitement,” Maas said about the residents’ reaction to coming back home. “Many of them were sad to be away from their friends and just their normal surroundings. There is clearly a sense of gratefulness to be back home.”
Maas stated that the hardest part of the past five months centered on that very moment when the residents had to be relocated in the dead of the night. Despite the chaos and the stress, Maas said that there was something truly beautiful that came out of the overall crisis.
“As hard as this whole situation was, the amount of love and teamwork that was present during this whole process has been truly inspiring,” she stated. “Between the staff, the residents, and the residents’ families, I feel like we have become a closer knit family because of this event.”
Not only did the Brooks community rally together during the trying transition, but Maas said the entire senior living community came out in spades to help their neighbors in need.
“Our community really stepped up and offered help,” Maas said about the many facilities who lent a helping hand in a variety of ways despite not being operated under the same company. “All of the individuals in this industry are here because we have a passion for working with and helping seniors. I am extremely proud to be a part of this community.”
Upon their return home, residents were welcomed with brand new floors, new paint, and new kitchen cabinets and appliances in each individual apartment. In the upcoming weeks, Maas said they will also be receiving new furniture in both the dining room and the lobby as well as new office furniture.
“It’s all just a sigh of relief,” Maas laughed. “We’ve waited a long time for this day.”