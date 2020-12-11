The thought of a Christmas season without music didn’t seem right to Greg Ciesluk, pastor of Fourth Avenue Methodist Church in Faribault.
As a member of the Faribault Rotary Club, Ciesluk looks forward to hearing the Faribault High School choir perform a Christmas concert at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church for the club’s December meeting each year. Knowing that tradition couldn’t take place with the pandemic still going on, he developed the idea of compiling musical acts for a virtual concert.
After pitching the idea to fellow Rotarian Gail Kaderlik, the two of them reached out to potential contributors to record pieces for the concert. The response was huge, as they’ve gathered over an hour's worth of material Fox Video Productions will produce.
The Rotary Club will view a portion of the show, called “Christmas in Faribault,” during its virtual meeting Wednesday, but the community is invited to view the entire concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19 on YouTube (search "Christmas in Faribault 2020") or Faribault Community Television (FCTV) on Spectrum/Charter 181 or Consolidated 10.
Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn will emcee the concert, which features musical selections from children and adults alike. Among them are Abby Engbrecht, a 2020 graduate of Faribault High School and a student at St. Olaf College, who will sing “Hallelujah” for the video. Children from Christ Lutheran Church will sing “The Little Drummer Boy,” and Ciesluk himself is preparing a song.
“Christmas in Faribault” isn’t only a way to enjoy holiday-themed entertainment from home, there's also a fundraiser for the Salvation Army, which provides food assistance, housing assistance, emergency care and spiritual support.
“Hopefully people will be blessed with the music and in turn want to bless the community with a monetary gift to the Salvation Army,” Kaderlik said. “We really need to help the community at this time, especially when many are less fortunate. When you hear the bells ringing, make sure to put something in the red bucket. That money remains here in Rice County.”
Kaderlik and several concert contributors met at Fourth Avenue Methodist Church Friday to record their portions of the video. For some of these singers and musicians, “Christmas in Faribault” gives them an opportunity to share their talents following months of canceled choir practices and no music during church services.
Doug Madow typically plays piano for Fourth Avenue Methodist Church, so Ciesluk invited him to accompany several acts in the video. During “normal times,” Madow also plays for Hope United Methodist Church and the band Jivin’ Ivan and the Kings of Swing.
“I’ve been sidelined for quite a while,” Madow said. “This was a blessing that I could have a chance to help out musically again.”
Cindy Glende usually sings with Beau Chant, Faribault’s community choir, but the pandemic put the choir on hold for the time being. She was thrilled to hear about an opportunity to sing again, especially at Christmastime. She and Kaderlik, who told her about “Christmas in Faribault,” agreed to sing “Silent Night” as a duet for the video.
Glende said she considers the lyrics of her solo selection, “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel,” fitting for the time period. She quoted the fourth verse: “O come Desire of nations, bind/ All peoples in one heart and mind/ Bid envy, strife and quarrels cease/ Fill the whole world with heaven's peace.”
“I thought, how appropriate to have this music to bring some joy or peace to this world and bring that to our community,” Glende said.
Added Kaderlik: “When you love to sing, Christmastime is when you like to share. It was a great thought of [Greg’s] and I’m just happy to be a part of it.”