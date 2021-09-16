With Minnesota reportedly leading the Midwest when it comes to solar energy utilization, the form of clean energy is quickly becoming a growing part of Americans lives.
On Tuesday, a group of science and engineering students from Faribault's Shattuck-St. Mary's School toured a local solar garden with Minneapolis-based Nokomis Energy.
Students and staff that were present received an up close look at how the technology works and learned how energy projects come to fruition. Since Shattuck-St.Mary's School subscribes to the garden to save money on energy costs, students were also introduced to an interactive tool that will help them track the garden's performance.
Shattuck Science Chair Greg Simons finds hands-on learning experiences like this vital to students' education.
"This is curriculum we teach at our school, so by having them be able to come out and see it, touch it, feel it and listen and learn from experts in the field, I think is invaluable," said Simons. "These students are our future, and we need them learning about his type of technology."
A 2017 Seed Grant from the Clean Energy Resource Teams (CERTs), allowed the city of Faribault, Faribault Public Schools and Shattuck-St. Mary’s to find ways to implement solar, and as a result, save money and increase energy efficiency.
In Minnesota, Nokomis Energy states in an article that Xcel Energy runs the solar garden program and third parties, like Nokomis Energy, develop and construct solar gardens on farm land or land in cities that's sitting unused. Xcel buys the electricity generated and provides Nokomis Energy with bill credits, or coupons. Nokomis then sells the credits to solar garden subscribers, like businesses and residents, and uses the subscription fees to pay the landowner.
Nokomis worked with the owner of the property to ensure the proper location for the first solar garden, which the company placed two years ago. Once placed, it connects to Xcel Energy’s grid, producing two megawatts of energy that goes into the city of Faribault’s electrical grid.
The Nokomis Energy panels are made from simple, non-hazardous materials like glass, silicon and metal. The locations of the solar gardens are chosen according to available land that runs close to distribution lines with high capacities, making use of existing structures. Only taking 8 to 12 weeks to build, about 18 to 24 months of time prior are used for designing and obtaining the correct permits. The panels last anywhere from 20 to 40 years. At peak, the panels produce about 1,000 kilowatts per hour.
Dan Rogers with Nokomis Energy, told attendees of Tuesday's tour that there are currently seven solar farms in Rice County, with 30 in the state of Minnesota and another 50 in the works. Subscribers of solar gardens in the area include entities like Faribault Public Schools, Shattuck-St. Mary's and the city of Farmington.
Nokomis states, according to the International Energy Agency, renewable energy sources are on track to surpass oil as the leading generator of electricity in the next decade. By 2030, IEA predicts renewables to represent 50% of global electricity (it represented 36% in 2019).