Faribault’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority finally got a first peek at a long-awaited study that underscored the continued need for new housing.
Prepared by Golden Valley-based Maxfield Research and Consulting, the study provides the most comprehensive publicly available look at the state of Faribault’s housing market.
In the last couple of years, Faribault has attracted several developers with help from tax increment financing districts, as well as affordable state housing grants. Projects currently in the works include 111-unit Straight River Apartments and 76-unit Lofts at Evergreen Knoll. Once everything currently in the works is complete, the city will have roughly 300 new housing units on the market. With so much progress being made, and the economy being thrown into chaos by COVID, the HRA wanted to get a sense of what its next steps should be.
According to the study, that growth in the housing market hasn’t been nearly enough. Maxfield projects that an additional 380 units will need to be constructed over the next decade, the vast majority (235) of which would be market rate. Notably, the demand for market rate housing is greater than that for affordable/subsidized housing even though the city has a lower median wage than southeastern Minnesota overall, and the gap is apparently growing.
According to the report, the vacancy rate for multifamily housing was even lower than reported in a 2017 Maxfield study. As of September 2020, the city’s overall vacancy rate sat at just 0.4% and an even lower 0.3% for affordable/subsidized properties.
Next move?
In 2017, the HRA commissioned Maxfield to conduct a much narrower vacancy and demographic analysis to see if Faribault could benefit from a new workforce housing tax increment financing program established by the Minnesota legislature.
In order to qualify for the program, communities needed to demonstrate that they and all cities within a 15-mile radius had a rental housing vacancy rate of less than 3%. Thus, the study examined housing markets in Northfield and Owatonna in addition to Faribault. With a vacancy rate between the three communities of just 1.3%, and only 0.9% in Faribault itself, it established without a doubt that Faribault would be eligible for the program.
Since then, the city has worked frantically to bring in developers to reach a healthy vacancy rate of 5%. Despite strong regional economic growth, that’s proven to be a significant challenge.
Of course, that economic growth could be at risk without significant growth in the housing sector. With skilled workers in high demand amid a workforce shortage, Faribault area companies risk losing them if there isn’t enough housing to conveniently suit them. A big part of the challenge is that when compared to the south metro, Faribault has significantly lower property values. While the cost of building a house is much the same in Faribault as in the south metro, higher property values ensure a greater profit margin.
City Councilor Royal Ross, a real estate agent, said that the report’s findings square with what he’s seeing on the ground. Ross expressed hope that the units currently under construction will start to ease pressure on the market.
“Hopefully that market-rate available housing will tend to absorb a lot of that demand,” he said. “You’ll have older people move into an apartment from a single family home, families who move into a home from an apartment, and people who move into a nicer, bigger apartment.”
While the study was in progress, city staff discouraged staff and members of the HRC and Economic Development Authority from making too many moves with regard to housing. The strategizing on how to bring developers to town is soon to start.
On the single family side, Councilor Jonathan Wood has proposed relaxing building permit fees. Though it would put a dent in the city’s bottom line, Wood, who owns his own construction business, says he believes it would more than pay for itself by encouraging development.
Councilors have also discussed adding a mobile home park to town. Early last year, the former Faribault Foods sprayfield site was identified as a potential location, but in the wake of COVID the company interested in the project has been exploring other plans for the location.
When it comes to multifamily housing, what to do with the former Lockerby site could be at the top of the list. With a central location at Willow and Mill streets, the site was snapped up by the city as soon as it hit the market.
The city entered into a development agreement for a new apartment building with 69 units, underground parking and onsite amenities. But to make the finances work, the developer needed to secure tax credits from the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency. That application was denied, and the developer decided not to reapply.
Another potential issue is the site’s location in the floodplain. Though the developer had been comfortable that its proposal would minimize the risks associated with flooding, the site’s proximity to the Straight River could scare other developers.
Uncertainty over how to handle the Lockerby site was a major factor in triggering the housing study. Based on its results, Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen said the city may want to explore ways to attract a market rate developer to the site.