Disabled American Veterans is an organization that will be celebrating its 100th year birthday on Sept. 25, 2020.
An organization made up exclusively of men and women disabled while defending our nation and protecting our freedoms, DAV’s mission is to provide a lifetime of supports for veterans of all generations and their families, helping them in positive, life-changing ways through volunteers and service programs. DAV representatives speak on behalf of disabled veterans, their families, widowed spouses and their orphans before Congress, the White House, the judicial branch, state and local government to ensure their interests are addressed.
When our veterans came home after World War I, America was ill-equipped to properly take care of them. World War I ended on Nov. 11, 1918; Congress cut job programs in 1919 affecting many programs. Veterans coming home suffering from the aftermath of the war were on their own to fend for themselves. Across the nation groups of disabled veterans were pulling together by forming social clubs for veterans still rejoicing in victory and newfound camaraderie. Others raised money and created work to help their brothers in arms who were left without the means to support themselves.
A prominent event on Christmas Day in 1919 was a party hosted by Judge Robert Marx, at the request of the local community service agency. It hasn’t been determined whom first brought up the topic of our disabled veterans, but all talk soon turned to the need to form an organization through which disabled veterans could make themselves heard in the halls of government. The Christmas dream started to be transformed into reality the first months of 1920. Originally titled the Disabled American Veterans of the World War — the DAVWW was beginning to take shape.
Judge Marx, a strong advocate for disabled veteran held meetings in his Cincinnati office where he called a national caucus on Sept. 25, 1920, where 250 disabled veterans from self-help groups across the nation were in attendance. Although DAVWW had existed for several months, it was decided Sept. 25, 1920 would be the official birth of DAVWW. The 2020 centennial celebration would have been held in Cincinnati in honor of its birth.
In 1921, during the first official DAVWW convention in Detroit, the delegates determined their purpose, which remains today, is to build better lives for all of our Nation’s disabled veterans and their families. The DAVWW would be there for America’s wounded warriors, helping them face and solve their own problems.
During the 1922 convention, the DAVWW Auxiliary was formed with the first national commander being from Minnesota. The auxiliary’s focus is on the families of veterans disabled during wartime service for our country. The first national adjutant was also from Minnesota. Eligible members for the auxiliary were wives, mothers, sisters, and daughters of veterans disabled in military service and women relatives of veterans that died in the defense of the Nation. These women were known as the Gold Star Mothers or Gold Star Relatives.
It was at this convention the sale of a flower would be a new fundraising campaign. Judge Marx chose the forget-me-not flower, as a reminder of those who fought and became disabled in the Great War. The symbolism was obvious: Our nation must never forget those who sacrificed their blood and their health for our country’s cause.
When America was engaged in World War II the National Executive Committee felt it was time to update the name of the association, therefore, DAVWW became the Disabled American Veterans. The name may had changed, but there was no change in the organization’s mission, official seal or logotype.
The hard facts of history brought about DAV’s creation. Compassion and service have been the tools that made the DAV organization what it is today.
The first National Commander, Robert Marx noted, “In war, all are eligible to be wounded, so all the sick and wounded would be eligible to join the DAVWW.”
Years later, Theodore Roosevelt stated, “A man who is good enough to shed his blood for his country is good enough to be given a square deal afterwards.”
Paul Thompson, a World War II, Korean and Vietnam Veteran was the first Black veteran to serve 1979-80 as the DAV national commander. He is quoted to say to the delegates, “You have honored me by making me the first African-American veteran to serve as National Commander of one of the ‘Big Three’ veterans’ organizations…. As I see it, this is an important step in recognizing the sacrifices that minority veterans have made for their country. It shows… that the DAV really means what it says when fighting for the rights and benefits of all disabled veterans.”
Presently, DAV provides services at no cost to all generations of veterans, their families and survivors. If you choose to celebrate the 100th birthday of DAV, make some noise about it. Celebrate every day of the coming year, DAV will be 100 for the whole year, so you have 365 days to do something. Be proud that you are a veteran, or an American that is so grateful the men and women that have and are serving, risking their life will be changed by serving to protect your freedoms. Combat does not care who you are or where you came from. After serving, coming home injured or broken, DAV cares regardless of who you are or where you came from.
The next time you think about “just thanking” a veteran with words, instead take some overt action because actions do speak louder than words. Use your imagination, buy a gift card for a cup of coffee or a meal. Contact your local DAV chapter and ask what you can do for a local veteran that might need help; offer your services for a future need; or most importantly read the whole story (available at dav.org and click on learn more about DAV) then share your knowledge with our youth and remember.
Happy 100th birthday, DAV!