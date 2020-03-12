It was a long meeting in the Medford City Hall as the city engineer went through the ins and outs of the preliminary engineering report for the 2021 Main Street project.
Joe Duncan, contracted as the Medford city engineer through Bolton and Menk, Inc., presented the feasibility report for the street and utility improvements in relation to the reconstruction of Main Street to the Medford City Council during a special meeting on Wednesday evening. The council did not have to approve the project at this time as presented, but they did unanimously agree to accept the report and move forward with hosting a public hearing in April. The council can still make changes to the overall design plan before approving the project.
“This report shows the existing conditions, the proposed conditions, and the potential costs and assessments that may come into play with this project,” Duncan explained.
In June, the City held an open house for the general public and various interested parties to provide comments and general feedback on the potential reconstruction of this corridor. The project, which has been the source of some controversy between city officials and a handful of Main Street residents who disagreed with certain elements of the proposed design, is scheduled to start construction in spring 2021.
“Concepts presented for comment [in June] included a mini-roundabout at the intersection of Central Park and Main Street, streetscaping elements in the business district, pedestrian and bike facilities, parking, and watermain improvements,” Duncan said. “The mini-roundabout drew substantial opposition from the public and was ultimately removed from consideration by the city council in favor of maintaining the all-way stop.”
Numerous workshops have taken place since the June open house, with both Steele County and the City favoring keeping the configuration from 2nd Avenue NW to 2nd Avenue S similar, with minor lane width modifications to reduce the overall roadway width. ADA-compliant parking will be included in the business district.
“Several alternatives south of 2nd Avenue South were considered with general consensus landing on a section that includes a travel land in each direction, a center left turn lane, and parallel parking on the west side,” Duncan added. “Pedestrian alternatives were also debated and ultimately Steele County directed inclusion on both sides of the street, excepting out the east side north of Central Avenue.”
The road will be designed for 10-ton axle loading with new concrete curb and gutter will be constructed, with curb cuts and concrete aprons for existing driveways. Duncan stated that any property along Main Street that currently has more than one driveway will need to produce a valid County permit in order to perpetuate the driveway.
The portion of Main Street from 2nd Avenue Southwest to 2nd Avenue South will feature a 10-foot parking lane on the each side of the road, two 12-foot driving lanes, a 13-foot continuous center left turn lane, and a 15-foot sidewalk on the west side of the road along the commercial businesses.
The section of Main Street south of 2nd Avenue Southwest will include a 9-foot parallel parking lane on the west side of the road, two 11-foot drive lanes, a 12-foot continuous center left turn lane, and 6-foot sidewalks on each side of the road. There will be a 7-foot boulevard between the sidewalks and the roadway.
Because Main Street is a portion of County State Aid Highway 45, the County will be covering 75% of the cost on all State-Aid eligible items, with the remaining 25% falling on the City. The total estimated project cost is currently $2,713,400, which includes soft costs such as engineering, administration, legal, and bonding. A 7.5% contingency factor has been included to account for items of work not included in the estimate and for variances in unit prices.
The public hearing on the feasibility report is scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, at 5:30 p.m. in the Medford High School choir room.