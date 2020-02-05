Job title: School Counselor at Faribault Middle School
Other roles: Middle School track coach and Falcons for Change adviser
Education experience: Springville High School-Springville, Iowa, University of Northern Iowa for undergrad- BA in Family Services, University of Northern Iowa for graduate school- MA in Professional School Counseling
Years with the district: Second year at Faribault Middle School, fourth year being a school counselor
What are some of your hobbies and interests? Spending time with family, friends and my sweet pup Lola, decorating my house, being active, and Target runs!
What’s something interesting about you that not a lot of people know? My fiance graduated from Faribault High School and that is a big reason why I applied to FMS!
Why did you decide to pursue a career as a counselor? I always knew I wanted to do something that involved working with kids. I also knew I wanted to go to graduate school to earn my Master’s Degree but I wanted to have it be focused solely on one career. In undergrad, I decided to intern for a middle school counselor and I knew right away that is what I wanted to do as a career!
What do you enjoy most about working with students? My job can definitely have challenges because of the nature of what I do day to day, but I absolutely love working with FMS students. I enjoy being able to help support their needs and advocate for them at school. Watching students overcome an obstacle/challenge/difficulty in their life that they didn’t think they would be able to do is the reason why I love my job. We have a variety of students that come from different backgrounds and each and every student that walks into my office inspires me in so many ways.
What do you enjoy about being part of Faribault Public Schools? The diversity among our students is by far my most favorite thing about Faribault Public Schools. However, I also enjoy working so closely with our school social worker, Amanda and our other school counselor, Brent. It’s nice to be part of a team of people who share many of the same passions as you.