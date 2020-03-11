Bridgewater Township will have two more supervisors on its board by this summer.
Township voters approved increasing the number of supervisors from three to five during township elections Tuesday night by a 57-6 vote.
In seeking the change, the township said it would make it possible for the board to operate with committees. Otherwise, when two of them got together to work on something, they had to notify it as a public meeting, according to state law.
That reality has posed problems with the township in meeting with contractors or developers as recently evidenced when the township sought to hire a contractor to perform flood mitigation work.
“They made a good choice,” said Supervisor Glen Castore. “Generally, the comments were pretty favorable. People understood why we were doing it. I’m not surprised.”
The two new board members are expected to be elected during May 12 elections. Castore said the filing period is from April 21-May 6.
He added the increase in board members is needed as the supervisor workload is heavier than it’s ever been.
Speaking with supervisors from 10 to 15 years ago, Castore said they told him there hadn’t been nearly as much interaction with the cities of Dundas and Northfield, and potentially Faribault as the township discusses having more authority over its own zoning.
Last September, the township board approved a three-year annexation agreement with Northfield after contemplating whether to petition to incorporate as a city. The agreement means the township cannot seek incorporation until the agreement expires or one of the two entities withdraws from the agreement. A six-month notice must be given before withdrawal.
The agreement includes quarterly meetings between the two boards to discuss a possible new annexation agreement for joint planning and zoning, which could include a provision that Bridgewater can use the city’s zoning authority in the township.
“The township started doing its planning and zoning in 2007,” Castore said. “Before that, the county did it. That’s increased the workload.”
The township has also had more natural disasters as of late, placing a heavier burden on the board.