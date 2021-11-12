Agents with the region's drug task force say two Faribault men illegally possessed prescription pills, along with methamphetamine and ⅓ pound marijuana, some of it secured in a locked case, when their car was stopped earlier this week.
Alonzo William Brandenburg, 24, and Jake Joseph Wingen, 29, were each charged Wednesday with three counts of felony drug possession, including first-degree meth possession for allegedly having more than 50 grams of the drug.
Agents from the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force stopped a vehicle driven by Brandenburg Tuesday, according to court records. Wingen was reportedly sitting in the passenger's seat. When asked to step out of the vehicle, the agents reportedly noticed a short plastic straw that was melted on one end and smelled the "odor of fresh marijuana coming from inside the vehicle."
Wingen then told the officers that drugs were inside the vehicle and inside his backpack in the vehicle, according to court records.
During a search of the Wingen's backpack, officers reportedly found a large zipper bag with two heat sealed bags of suspected marijuana, a zipper bag of suspected methamphetamine, a case with suspected marijuana, a digital scale, drug paraphernalia, and a green case and zipper bag both with a heat-sealed bag with suspected methamphetamine.
A digital safe was reportedly found inside the vehicle's trunk. Inside, police allege, was another heat-sealed bag containing several smaller zipper bags of suspected marijuana which appeared to be packaged for sale, suspected Xanax tablets, empty plastic bags and drug paraphernalia.
Brandenburg and Wingen admitted to knowing the vehicle contained the controlled substances, but disputed who they belonged to.
In total, officers report finding 53.5 pills, all labeled as Xanax, a medication used to treat anxiety. The total amount of suspected methamphetamine found in the vehicle was 68.4 grams. The suspected meth and digital scale found inside the backpack field reportedly tested positive for methamphetamine. The total amount of suspected marijuana found in the vehicle weighed 141.5 grams.