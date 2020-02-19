If Tuesday night’s work session is any indication, Faribault’s City Council remains deeply divided over Developer Todd Nelson’s request to replace playground equipment with another amenity at his apartment complex on 23rd Street NW.
Still, despite criticism from city staff and Planning Commission, it seems like a narrow majority exists on the council for accommodating the developer’s latest substitute for playground equipment, agreeing with Nelson’s argument that the equipment is now unnecessary.
Nelson has expressed a willingness to scrap the amenity altogether, but that idea won little support from the council or Planning Commission. Instead, both bodies have asked Nelson to come up with a plan to replace the equipment with an amenity of comparable value.
Nelson originally asked the council to consider a shuffleboard court or horseshoes as potentially age-appropriate amenities for the facility, where residents are now 50 plus. The plan was met with skepticism from the Planning Commission along with the Faribault Parks and Recreation Department.
In written feedback, Parks & Rec Department Director Paul Peanasky criticized the proposal, saying that neither activity has proven popular with Faribault seniors. The horseshoe court and shuffleboard court weren’t popular with councilors, either.
At last week’s council meeting, Councilor Janna Viscomi mocked the proposed amenities for following stereotypes of senior citizens to a T. Still, Viscomi said she didn’t like the original plan either, and cast a key vote to prolong the city’s decision.
At the council’s request, Nelson prepared a new proposal for Monday night’s work session. The new amenity is designed as an extension of the recreational space provided by the community room, with an outdoor patio and barbecue grill.
Located very close to Daikin Applied on the north side of Faribault, the 23rd Street Apartments were approved in 2014 as a Planned Unit Development. The status was necessitated by Nelson’s desire to add more housing units than would normally be allowed in the area. The agreement was further modified in 2016 to add a community room and three additional units. Nelson said that with the economics of the development tilting heavily towards seniors, the community room became an appealing amenity.
“It helped to bring people in,” Nelson said. “As people moved out of homes and they needed a larger area for family functions.”
Nelson told the council that under the current lease agreements, every apartment resident is over the age of 50. Yet under the agreement struck by Nelson and the city in 2014 and unaltered in 2016, he is expected to add the playground equipment to the site.
The city asked Nelson to build the playground equipment in exchange for permission to add the extra units not only in anticipation that young families might move into the area, but also due to concerns that this fast growing part of the city has no nearby playground.
However, Nelson said last week’s meeting that he’s worried the playground would increase vandalism at the property. He claimed that already, the development’s residents are having to deal with regular incidents of vandalism.
Two Councilors, Elizabeth Cap and Tom Spooner, have also expressed a desire to stick with the original plans, as recommended by the Planning Commission. As at last week’s meeting, Cap insisted that the equipment constituted a key part of the agreement.
“The agreement for the density was that they would have those amenities, and now we just want to completely change what was agreed upon? Cap said. “Maybe this would have never moved forward if the playground wasn’t there in the first place.”
To Spooner, the playground equipment could compliment the amenities provided by the community room and proposed patio, giving kids stuck at a family or community gathering something to do. Other councilors indicated that they were comfortable with Nelson’s latest proposal, while expressing deep concerns about the original agreement. As at last week’s meeting, Councilor Royal Ross criticized the plan as poorly conceived.
“I see this as doing nothing but attracting kids from different directions,” he said. “Some of them won’t go through the driveways, they’ll go through the neighbors' yards.”
While he approved of Nelson’s plan for a patio, Ross offered praise for the community room. Regardless of the development’s future, Ross said the room provides an excellent cornerstone for recreational activity at the site.
“The community room is really a brilliant idea, whether it resorts back to a community for all ages or not,” he said. “It’s a huge selling point.”