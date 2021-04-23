After years of back and forth between city staff and the building’s owners, a major restoration project appears set to stabilize one of downtown Faribault’s most troubled properties.
At its monthly meeting, Faribault’s Heritage Preservation Commission heard from architects about efforts to tuckpoint and restore the front facade at 216/218 Central Ave. The historic downtown building has been identified as a safety risk for 15 years. Darrell and Luella Jensen have owned the building for the last 55 years, along with several other buildings throughout town. Jensen blames the building’s instability on construction in the area in 2008, which he says disturbed the building’s foundation and facade.
Over the years, the Jensens have always responded to meet the city’s enforcement requests. However, “quick fix” solutions like securing bricks and adding a steel beam on the facade haven’t improved the building’s structural issues.
Commissioners grilled the contractor, Dan O’Leary of Restoration Services, on the latest plans for the property, including the tuckpointing work as well as new helical bars in the joint space of all step cracks, and removal and replacement of limestone window sills.
Last fall, the Jensens turned to Restoration Services for initial repairs, including foundation stabilization, reconstruction of a steel beam, and removal and replacement of several windows. The project cost $50,000, about one-third of that budget devoted to protective scaffolding.
While the Heritage Preservation Commission had an existing relationship and positive impression of Restoration Services, it expressed concern at the time about a lack of details on the specific project as well as lack of long-term vision for the building.
This much larger and more ambitious project was designed to address many of those concerns. David Hvistendahl, the Jensens’ attorney, promised that the project will take care of the most pressing public safety issues.
The HPC remains determined to see the building not only made safe but restored to its former glory. A key aspect of that is the building’s decorative cornice — a signature hallmark of the building in question and downtown Faribault in general. Due to a lack of maintenance over the years, the cornice had to be removed with the HPC’s permission. It’s since been reconstructed and is expected to be a cornerstone of the restored building’s historically faithful visual appeal.
After years of struggles over the building’s health, which led at one point to criminal charges against the Jensens that were ultimately dismissed out, the HPC wasn’t simply going to take O’Leary’s word for it that the latest repairs would provide a real solution.
Photos in the commission’s packet highlighted just how deep the facade’s structural rot, most of it not visible from the Main Street, has become.
In line with the HPC’s guidelines, Restoration Services will focus on preserving as much of the initial material as possible. Commissioners even expressed hope that the building’s painted accents could match their original color.
Community Development Coordinator Kim Clausen emphasized that the project goal is much more modest than a full, expensive restoration. While Restoration Services will try to stay historically authentic, the firm is also aware of its budgetary constraints.
“We’re just trying to get the building to the point where it’s safe and stable,” Clausen said. “It’s not a full-fledged restoration.”