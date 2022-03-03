When people get to a point in their life that they are confined to their house, it can be increasingly difficult for them to get warm and nutritious meals.
Meals on Wheels is a program that has tried to change that in communities of all sizes across America.
In Faribault, Meals on Wheels has more than 170 routes every month. Each of these routes provide older adults with meals and brief social interaction that they may otherwise be deprived of due to their health.
A limited number of volunteers means meals cannot reach everyone in Faribault.
Carla Pearson, a social worker and older adult services coordinator for Three Rivers Community Action, said demand is up while volunteer availability is low.
“During COVID, we saw a 35% increase in clients,” Pearson said. “We have a lot of people who can’t deliver during the winter because they are aging and either move south for the winter or don’t like driving in the winter.”
Meals are distributed from the Buckham West Senior Center.
“It’s a noontime hot meal. It’s Monday through Friday. The volunteer drivers pick up the meals at 11 am and deliver them right to the client’s doors. Clients have to be over 60, homebound, live within city limits, and have the inability to drive to Buckham West. Caregivers also qualify for a meal.”
As explained by Pearson, Meals on Wheels relies on volunteers from the community to drive out and deliver these meals to the clients. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the availability of volunteers has changed drastically.
“We lost some volunteers due to concerns with COVID, but did gain some volunteers when everything closed at the beginning of it,” Pearson said. “Now that people have gone back to work, we have now again lost quite a few volunteers.”
One volunteer that has stayed throughout the pandemic is Mark Zentner. He delivers five days a month, volunteering 30 to 40 minutes each time.
“It’s a way to give back to the community and be a helper,” he said. It’s very rewarding. The recipients are always really grateful.”
With only 50 regular volunteers, the program is not able to comfortably reach everyone in the community. More volunteers would help the program in multiple ways, Pearson said.
“It would ensure that meals are going out on time to the clients,” she said. “We have quite a few no-shows for volunteers, and we need to scramble to find replacements. It would also reduce burnout with the current volunteers. We avoid having waiting lists, so for this program to continue to service everyone, more volunteers are needed.”
Through Facebook groups, advertising and word of mouth, volunteers have come from all parts of the community and all walks of life.
“I found out about Meals on Wheels through the Faribault Daily News about four years ago,” Zentner said. “It’s been wonderful helping others who really need our help and care.”
Volunteers are becoming more and more scarce now that COVID-19 restrictions have loosened, Pearson said. People are going back to work and resumed other activities, leaving them less time to volunteer.
“We agreed to take Meals on Wheels on as long as we had community support, which means local businesses and leadership within Faribault to volunteer their time,” Pearson said. “It’s about 40-45 minutes, from 11-11:45 Monday through Friday, and they can choose the days that they volunteer. We try to be flexible so we can have as many volunteers as we can have.”
With a renewed need for volunteers, Pearson highlighted a lesser-known impact of Meals on Wheels. Many people who are bound to their homes because of medical issues do not get much if any social interaction regularly.
“Volunteering offers an opportunity to check on older adults in the community and to give them face-to-face contact with people that they might not be able to get right now,” Pearson said.