When Christina Cayer noticed some of her students were coming to school without winter gear on, she looked for a way to change that.
Cayer, a former teacher at McKinley Early Childhood Center in Faribault, found a way to lend a hand thanks to the help of her close group of eight friends from high school.
One of Cayer’s friends, Mohanie, took it upon herself to search the web to learn how to knit winter beanies. Once she got the hang of it, she then shared her lessons learned with Cayer. Since then, friends Rhea, Ashley and Leah have also learned how to knit and/or crochet as well.
Since she began crafting items when the pandemic started, Cayer said they’ve been able to donate 200 child-sized hats to a school district, 100 infant sized and 100 preemie sized hats to a hospital, and this last month all sales on their Etsy page were donated to the Walk N Stroll-a-thon virtual event in October for Rett syndrome, a rare genetic neurological disorder.
Their businesses is under the name: C.R. Llamma, which includes all of the friends’ first initials involved. At this time, Cayer says about half of the group is involved in the business. Teaching in Faribault for three years, from August 2016 to 2019, Cayer says she taught Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE). She has a cousin that is a senior this year at Shattuck-St. Mary’s, and still stays in touch with multiple ECFE families on Facebook, and still gets together with ECFE colleagues at times.
With two teachers and three graphic designers in the group, Cayer says most of them have always had an interest in crafting items and/or the arts. In high school, most of the group took art and/or music classes, and they took interest in knitting/crocheting over the last couple years.
Some items they’ve made include winter beanies, baby blankets, infinity scarves, dish scrubbies, cup koozies, stockings and stuffed animals made using amigurumi, the Japanese art of knitting or crocheting small, stuffed yarn creatures. For the amigurumi, Cayer says they’ve been using patterns bought from Kayte-Dids Crafts through her Etsy page. Cayer reports Kayte-Dids Crafts went viral a little over a year ago for her knitting machines she uses and TikTok beanies she makes. Finished items are used as gifts, donations and/or posted on their Etsy and Facebook pages to sell.
On their journey so far, Cayer says they’ve enjoyed giving back to their communities and finding more ways to be creative. They look forward to continuing to find ways to use their skills in knitting and/or crocheting to give back to their communities, learning more knitting and/or crocheting techniques and trying new products to create. The fact that knitting and/or crocheting gives them something to do while passing time, Cayer says it’s an added bonus since it gives them a reason to get together more often. It also sharpens their fine motor skills constantly using their fingers and hands, along with math skills to continue counting and staying on the correct rows.
In Faribault, students also noticed a need in the schools for basic necessities. Several years back, students started and designed a free school store, The Nest, in hopes to contribute to their already strong community by giving back. They also wanted to make an impact on their students and community by providing students an opportunity to get basic necessities, increasing school spirit by providing more Falcon gear to students and making students feel safe, welcome and more connected to the school.
The Nest is located in both the Faribault High School and Faribault Middle School, and is open throughout the school day for students to look for what they are in need of. It’s a place where students can find items like Falcon Gear, clothing, school supplies and toiletries and nonperishables.
FHS Nest Advisor Terra Boyd said students having access to these items in a school setting is more beneficial, as it’s also more comfortable, convenient and easier. Though there are other avenues for students to obtain access to free clothing and necessities, Boyd said students felt most would feel more comfortable at The Nest.
“It can be embarrassing for students to have to ask for help,” said Boyd. “[The Nest] helps to bridge that comfort zone where they feel more comfortable asking for help.”
Boyd said they are open to any donations, whether some want to host drives in their own organizations or make cash/item donations to the schools.
“We are looking forward to any community collaboration to get students what they need,” said Boyd. “It seems we are constantly putting stuff on the shelf. It goes very quickly.”
FHS Principal Jamie Bente says that Faribault High School has 1,150 students in grades nine-12, and that The Nest is used daily by students. Middle School Principal Joe Sage says his school’s Nest is also well used and carries school supplies including backpacks, which have helped outfit dozens of Faribault middle schoolers who would otherwise go without.