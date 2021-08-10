The Rice County Board of Commissioners have given the county administrator the green light to negotiate for several pieces of property on Faribault's north side that could someday house the county's sheriff's offices and jail.
The county this spring agreed to construct a new building for a Public Safety Center that includes space for a jail and sheriff's department offices at a cost of $49.2 million. That price tag includes undeveloped land, which has not been selected, for the building and extension of utilities.
The county isn't interested in all six parcels — 109.3 acres total — it discussed during a closed session Tuesday morning. It needs only a small portion of that and is assessing the pros and cons of each, County Administrator Sara Folsted said Tuesday afternoon. In all, the land, former Faribault Foods spray fields, is valued at $690,000, according to county tax records.
The site is appealing because it's in central Rice County. While it would still be inside Faribault city limits, its more northern location just off Hwy. 3 benefits the cities of Dundas and Northfield which must send its officers outside of town any time they deliver a suspect to the jail.
The biggest issue with the properties may be the city of Faribault's plan to extend a long-discussed East View Drive, which would run from Bluestem Court on the east side of Faribault, to 30th Street NW and Hwy. 3, where the city plans to build a roundabout in 2023 and one block section of East View Drive. The proposed road, a much-needed east/west corridor on the north side of the city, would cut through the largest of the six parcels the county board discussed.
The board approved the proposed East View Drive route in March 2020, noting that development on the northwest side of town, including the second Daikin plant, has increased traffic in the area.
Folsted sees the proposed road as a benefit, noting that it would improve access to the east side of the city.
The county is working with an architectural firm to develop plans for the law enforcement center and will likely see plans this fall. Bids are expected to be let in early 2022 with groundbreaking anticipated next spring.
When complete, the law enforcement facility will replace the current Law Enforcement Center and main jail, both on Third Street NW in Faribault, and the jail annex on Hwy. 60. The new facility was approved after more than a year of discussion by a county board-appointed task force assembled following the state Department of Corrections' plan to reduce the main jail, which hold prisoners with a higher security risk or those with special needs, to a 90-day facility, meaning it could no longer hold inmates more than 90 days.
The annex, already needing utility work, isn't set up to accommodate high-risk inmates.
And with the cost to renovate the Third Street facility at about $44 million, commissioners decided to build new.