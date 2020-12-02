After an illustrious career, one of the most beloved members of Faribault’s police force is retiring as his handler leaves the department to take a job opportunity in the private sector.
K-9 Chase, the Faribault Police Department’s first K-9 officer, officially left the force last month after six years serving the city of Faribault. Chase, who was originally assigned to Officer Mike Thul, then reassigned to Officer Josh Alexander about two years ago.
Alexander has served with the Faribault Police for two stints, first from 2008-13 and then from 2016 until last month. In 2019, he was named Officer of the Year by the Faribault Noon Exchange Club. Intended to recognize an public safety professional who gives back to the community and personifies the ideal of selfless leadership, the award is given on the recommendation of the official’s peers, traditionally alternating between local police, local fire and State Patrol.
Described as an “always positive and informal respected leader, Alexander served in a variety of roles over his time on the force, including patrol leader, detective, school resource officer, field training officer and critical incident training officer.
In addition, Alexander has helped to lead training sessions to prepare employees for workplace violence. That includes the Faribault Public Schools and other local institutions. He’s also a big supporter of the Special Olympics, helping to organize fundraisers for Faribault’s local chapter.
Since he was assigned to K-9 Chase, Alexander has served as an informal ambassador for the department. Along with Chase, Alexander regularly attended family-oriented events throughout the community until the COVID pandemic hit.
While he’s committed to public service, Alexander couldn’t pass up the opportunity to join the family construction business. Since he’s close to retirement anyway, Chase will continue to live with Alexander and his family rather than be reassigned to another officer.
Alexander will purchase Chase, a Slovokian-born German shepherd, from the city for just $1, relieving the city of all liability. Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen said that the department is likely to purchase a new dog sometime early in 2021.
Already, Bohlen said several officers are interested in accompanying the dog, with the expectation that they would remain its handler for its entire tenure on the force and eventually purchase it, as Alexander did with Chase. Chase’s transfer from Thul to Alexander was atypical and though Bohlen declined to comment on the reasons behind it, Thul was subsequently dismissed from the force and is currently the subject of ongoing litigation with the city.
Because Chase was the department’s first K-9 officer, the cost of adding him to the force was much higher because it included significant equipment purchases. In total, Chase cost the department around $75,000 at first and $6,000 per year after that.
Sheriff Troy Dunn said that a K-9 is worth the money for his department, which currently has two and is in the process of acquiring a third. Northfield Police don’t currently have a K-9, but the Owatonna Police Department has had Vegas, a Slovakian-born German shepherd like Chase, since August 2019. The Steele County Sheriff’s Office welcomed K-9 Willow, also a German shepherd, in July.
Dunn said that public relations isn’t the primary reason why police dogs are so valuable, and that more and more departments are looking into getting them. Nonetheless, the dogs are certainly popular, especially with kids.
“Pre-COVID we would go to community celebrations and we had requests from daycare centers to bring the K-9 out,” he said. “To let the dogs see and interact with kids, and the kids to interact with law enforcement, really builds trust and relationships.”
Beyond that, Dunn said that the K-9 provides crucial backup and can be on the call at the touch of a button if its handler is in need, while human backup can take crucial time if an individual responds to an officer with “fight” or “flight.”
In addition, the K-9’s powerful nose is an invaluable tool for police searches. Dunn said that with the help of a trained K-9, a drug search that could take officers a great deal of time can instead be completed in a matter of minutes.
“They search around a vehicle and find stuff pretty quick,” he said. “They really have a nose for it.”
As the needed equipment is already purchased, the cost of replacing Chase will be much lower, and Bohlen said that the department already has the money needed, thanks to donations from the community.
In the meantime, the only K-9 on the force will be Cannon, a Belgian shepherd purchased in 2017 and assigned to Officer Adam Marvin. Bohlen said that while the search hasn’t even yet begun, he has a pretty clear idea of what he hopes the next K-9 dog will be like.
“I would like a dog that would be friendly, that will be good with kids,” he said.