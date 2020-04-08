While the coronavirus pandemic shuts down brings much of the economy to a halt and leaves millions out of work, several local businesses are not only keeping their lights on, but doing what they can to help front line workers.
While Gov. Tim Walz’s stay at home order has closed all non-essential businesses, more than three-quarters of Minnesotans work in exempted industries according to Steve Grove, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development commissioner.
That includes locally based companies like Daikin Applied. Daikin has even been designated as essential critical infrastructure by the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency.
Faribault has attracted significant investment in recent years, with Daikin leading the way. The Japanese company has had a strong Minnesota presence since 2006, when it purchased McQuay International. Daikin, which also has a plant in Owatonna, boasts that it is the world’s largest producer of HVAC systems, and with assistance from local and state government, announced a $40 million expansion project in 2018 that is projected to create 132 jobs.
Daikin’s expansion project was announced at a very different time. Amid a rosy economic outlook, strong consumer confidence and a booming stock market, the company was looking to provide for increased demand with new and additional products.
With the economy now facing unprecedented challenges, Daikin has now turned its robust workforce and large production capacity to the most urgent issue at hand. On April 3, it shipped a condensing unit for installation at a coronavirus testing facility.
Jim Macosko, Daikin’s product general manager of airside products, said that Daikin is in contact with its critical infrastructure partners. He said that employees would continue to support front line workers by assisting partners in both the private and public sectors.
For Trystar, supporting emergency responders with high-quality temporary electrical power units has always been the cornerstone of its business. Now, with demand for such units increasing dramatically, the company is more focused on it than ever.
Trystar has been based in Faribault for more than two decades. It currently employs 150 full-time employees at its Faribault facilities, a workforce that can increase to 200 during times of high demand.
AJ Smith, Trystar's CEO, has been able to stay on top of demand by shifting resources that would have been used to produce units for recreational events like concerts and festivals. He said that the company’s experience has helped it to quickly produce much needed equipment rapidly.
“If somebody needs to have the product within a matter of days, our business is set up so we can do that,” he said.
Because the company’s products are so heavy, they tend to be transported by truck, rather than by air. That’s helped the company to serve its customers, many of which are located thousands of miles from its Faribault plant, even as airport operations scale back.
Smith praised the company’s employees for staying prepared and working particularly hard during this stressful time. He said that the company took several major steps early on to minimize the risk of coronavirus spreading within its facilities.
Those steps have included increasing cleaning and the number of cleaning personnel, and creating alternating shifts to help workers follow social distancing guidelines and reduce contact with each other.
Local glass manufacturer Tru Vue donated 2,000 masks it had on hand to Allina Health. Jeff Huebschen, who serves as vice president of communications for Tru Vue’s parent company, Apogee Enterprises, described the decision as employee driven.
According to Huebschen, the company had an excess of masks on hand and the donation was made from its stockpile. He said employees are confident they still have enough masks to do their job, and will make additional masks from cloth if need be.