On Wednesday, senior students from the Faribault High School AVID class came to the Faribault Education Center to help English language learners with learning to use their phones and tablets.
The two groups will meet weekly for the rest of the semester for what they’re calling BYOD (Bring Your Own Device). The partnership is modeled after the Area Learning Center’s sessions where students have visited Buckham West and helped senior citizens learn how to use various technologies.
“[Career and equity coordinator] Brian Coleman worked with the ALC and senior center and he referred me to the AVID students,” FEC program coordinator Cassie Ohnstad said. “High school students are often better with technology than adults, so I thought it would be a good partnership.”
Seventeen AVID students came to the Education Center Wednesday to assist the English language learners who signed up for the first training session. Among the skills they covered were how to log in to WiFi, how to send texts and emails, how to check voicemail, how to download apps, and how to use Google Translate.
“We’re always looking for new ways to reach out and volunteer,” AVID teacher Tricia Johnson said. “We’ve got a group that likes to help people and is pretty savvy with technology, so that made it a great fit.”