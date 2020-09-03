As local parents prepare their children for a return to school, at least part of the time, others like Tracy Bice plan to resume distance learning.
Bice listed five reasons for allowing her ninth- and 11th-grader to participate in distance learning in the fall. One reason was consistency, as her family knows what to expect from week to week by committing to that model. Her family also wanted to “sit back and watch” how schools handle the pandemic before her children return to school campuses. She also didn’t want intense health protocols schools have implemented to interfere with her teens' education.
“Our kids did better academically last spring with the distance learning than they had years prior,” Bice said. “They were able to take their time with assignments, they had less distractions at home versus in the classroom and had more one on one time with the teachers via Zoom calls for any needed homework questions.”
As a parent, Bice said she felt more “in the loop” with her children’s education as she could see the lessons teachers uploaded. Students could also replay lessons to gain clarity.
“Overall, my kids are more excited to start another distance learning semester/year than they ever were for the start of another ‘routine’ school year,” Bice said.
In the Faribault school district, Bice’s high schoolers represent two out of 757 K-12 students participating in distance learning this fall. After revealing plans to start the year with hybrid learning, district representatives conducted a phone survey to find out which families wanted to choose distance learning regardless.
Families in school districts beyond Faribault needed to make similar decisions this summer, while considering factors like the number of coronavirus cases per county. But for some, the choice came down to academic preference.
“We let our eighth-grade son choose, and he chose distance learning, mostly because his grades got better at the end of the school year, and he said he felt as though he learned more,” said Diana Rodgers, a parent in the Owatonna school district. “He was more willing to get up and be ready, and even took pride in it.”
Rodgers said distance learning was the option she wanted for her son as well.
Faribault parent Jessica Keeley also mentioned routine, consistency and stability as reasons for choosing distance learning for her fourth- and sixth-graders. But from her understanding, “There is no easy answer or one that fits every family and every child.”
Jamie Friesen, whose children attend Faribault schools, said while she’s nervous to see how sending her children to school will work out, distance learning wasn’t the best choice for her family. Both parents are essential workers. Plus, she believes her children learn better in a school environment and need to socialize with other students. But, she added, “I’m glad there are options.”
Considering Friesen’s situation, Keeley said: “I can't imagine trying to work and distance learn at the same time. I don't know how families can do it and have it be effective and successful. Older kids can teach themselves but not young ones or those with certain needs.”
Spring to fall
Tracy Corcoran, Faribault schools director of teaching and learning, explained that distance learning will look different in the fall compared to this past spring when the district needed to quickly react to the school closures. After spending the summer reflecting on the previous academic year and preparing for the next, Corcoran said educators have been more intentional about tweaking the model.
As teachers prepare to reintroduce distance learning for families that want it, Corcoran said the biggest goals come down to improved relationships and connections. Students will also be more familiar with the technology tools, and even students participating in the hybrid learning model will have exposure to programs like Seesaw. That way, if schools need to transition into a full-time distance learning model at any point during the school year, students won’t need to dive into new territory.
How the distance learning model looks depends on the grade level. Elementary students will have teachers specifically assigned to distance learning while middle school and high school teachers will conduct lessons online and in person. That doesn’t mean distance learning students will simply sit at home and live stream their classroom lessons.
Corcoran said teachers have designed ways for students to engage in synchronous opportunities, work through virtual learning sites like Schoology or use other resources to collaborate with peers who may be in a different space. At the elementary level, teachers have considered opportunities like allowing distance learning students to post artwork online for their in-person peers to view and react to with emojis.
The high school level will introduce a new opportunity this year called Falcon Online, which allows students to enroll in online classes on campus or at home. Unlike distance learning, Falcon Online will continue beyond the pandemic.
All student groups will be represented with distance learning, including those from the Latinx and Somali communities. English Learner teachers will continue to offer support virtually for distance learning students.
Case managers will still deliver equitable services to students receiving special education, even if they opt for distance learning, so they can work on their individualized goals. The difference, said Corcoran, is they will receive services with technology as a vehicle.
“Our teachers are really, really excited to have our students back next week in whatever location that might be,” Corcoran said.