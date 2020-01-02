A Faribault man who allegedly assaulted someone he knew while burglarizing an apartment was charged with a felony Tuesday.
Basil Neil Woods, 19, is charged with first-degree burglary in Rice County District Court.
Court documents state Woods was charged after the Faribault Police Department was dispatched just after 5 p.m. Nov. 19 to the 900 block of Central Avenue for a 911 hangup call. Shortly after, the male caller called 911 and said he had been robbed by four other men.
The alleged victim reported he was in his apartment when Woods knocked on his door and asked to come in. After the alleged victim refused, the door was kicked in, and Woods, along with three others, allegedly assaulted the victim and took his TV, PlayStation 4 and $800 in cash.
A witness reported seeing several occupants in an SUV speeding out of a nearby parking lot. Another person said he had received Snapchats from a juvenile saying that he had robbed and assaulted the victim.
Woods was arrested Sunday by Faribault police.
Judge Jeffrey Johnson released Woods on his own recognizance Tuesday, contingent on him not entering the victim’s residence, having no contact with the victim and following other court requirements.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 29.