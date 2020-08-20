Though it’s still several years in the future, a dramatic expansion to the Faribault Municipal Airport could provide a major boost in the city’s continued efforts to secure economic development.
The plan was tucked into the sizable Capital Improvement Plan reviewed by the City Council for the first time at its Tuesday meeting. It includes a longer runway, a new eight-unit public T-Hangar and a large aircraft storage hangar. City Public Works Director and Airport Manager Travis Block said that the upgrades would bring the vision laid out in the city’s Airport Master Plan to fruition. That plan was finalized in 2016, providing a 20-year vision for the airport.
Two years later, the facility was devastated by a historic storm that sent 21 tornadoes ripping throughout the region. The strongest of those directly hit the airport, an EF2 twister with winds estimated to have reached 120-130 mph. In all, some 39 buildings at the airport sustained significant damage, while 12 private hangars were completely destroyed. Thanks to insurance dollars, the airport managed to rebuild stronger and larger than ever, as a testament to Faribault’s resilience.
While it doesn’t serve commercial passenger traffic, the airport has become a key tool for economic development. Close to the metro, but not run by the Metropolitan Airport Authority, it’s been able to offer businesses ample space and fewer regulations.
That has helped it to retain businesses like Rare Aircraft and draw in new ones like SteinAir, a cutting-edge avionics business which set up shop in Faribault not long after the tornado hit. At its previous location in Farmington, demand for SteinAir’s services dramatically increased, but a lack of space inhibited its growth. Company CEO Stein Bruch has said that moving to Faribault enabled his company to double its workforce.
In addition to those businesses located on-site, the airport is a major draw for all sorts of other businesses. Many rent out the facility as a landing strip for corporate jets, and it’s also used by Carleton and St. Olaf colleges in Northfield as well as Shattuck-St. Mary’s School in Faribault.
According to a report released earlier this year by the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the airport has a sizable direct economic impact, providing 56 jobs and $2.5 million in revenue, as well as an additional indirect impact of more than $4 million.
Those impacts could increase if the city proceeds with an airport expansion plan. The process would be long and complicated, beginning with a Justification Study that would be crucial to securing the federal and state dollars needed to make the project affordable.
If the study finds a need for a longer runway, more work will need to be done before any groundbreaking ceremony could take place. In order to expand the runway, the city would need to purchase land and relocate Canby Avenue.
Mayor Kevin Voracek expressed skepticism that the project will progress as expected. He noted that Faribault’s Airport is already larger than it was pre-tornado, and with Owatonna recently expanding its airport's runway, the demand may not be there for an expansion in Faribault.
Block acknowledged that the project could eventually end up being delayed or shelved but said he’d encourage the council to do a justification study. By the time such a study would be complete, he noted that almost 10 years will have passed since the master plan’s enactment.
“We’ll have to look at the cost,” he said. “It depends on what the (Airport) Board and City Council want to do.”
For their part, Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen and Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Nort Johnson both strongly welcomed proposals to expand the sirport and make it accessible to larger planes.
Already, the airport is a major draw and a key reason for the city’s success in securing Foreign Direct Investment from four major international companies, Kuennen said. By expanding the airport, she predicted the city could further expand its appeal.
Johnson said he expects that the popularity of private aircraft travel will only increase in the near future. By making investments in the airport soon, he said Faribault could reap the rewards for decades to come.
“As air traffic becomes more common, it will help bring in more traffic, which we’ll all profit from,” he said.